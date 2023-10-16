"Got cut from a Damian Lillard track": Doris Burke discloses recording lines for Dame D.O.L.L.A song that failed to make final cut

Damian Lillard is not just one of the best basketball players in the world today. He's also one of the best rappers in the NBA and has released five studio albums since 2016. Several artists have been featured in Dame D.O.L.L.A's singles, with veteran analyst Doris Burke almost making it in one.

During the ESPN broadcast of the Milwaukee Bucks and LA Lakers preseason game on Sunday, the crew was discussing Lillard's debut with his new team. That's when Burke shared that she recorded lines for the new Bucks superstar, but it didn't make the song's final cut.

"Do you know I once got cut from a Damian Lillard track?" Burke said. "I kid you not, he had me record lines. I didn't make it, not a surprise."

Damian Lillard released his fifth studio album "Don D.O.L.L.A" back in August. One of the songs in Lillard's new album is called "Paid In Full." It was an homage to the movie of the same name released in 2002 and it featured Tobe Nwigwe and Cam'ron.

For those wondering what song Doris Burke was talking about, it remains a mystery. As for what D.O.L.L.A means in Dame's stage name, it stands for Different On Levels the Lord Allows.

Lillard started rapping with his cousins Eugene "Baby" Vasquewz and Brookfield Duece. He released his first single in 2015, followed by his first studio album called "The Letter O" a year later. His other albums are "Confirmed," "Big D.O.L.L.A." and "Different On Levels The Lord Allowed."

Damian Lillard's first game with the Milwaukee Bucks

For the first time in his NBA career, Damian Lillard was wearing a different jersey in a game. Lillard made his debut for the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday against the LA Lakers at Crypto.com Arena.

The 33-year-old superstar guard finished with 14 points, two rebounds and three assists in 22 minutes. He played until the four-minute mark of the third quarter. He struggled with his shot, going just 3-for-10 from the field. The Bucks still pulled off the 108-97 win for their second preseason victory.

Milwaukee acquired Lillard in a three-team deal with the Portland Trail Blazers and Phoenix Suns last month. Lillard initially demanded a trade to the Miami Heat, but the Blazers did not like the package they were receiving in return.

The Bucks swooped in to steal Lillard and pair him with Giannis Antetokounmpo. They now have the best-attacking duos in the league, while also having players such as Brook Lopez, Bobby Portis and Khris Middleton.

