"Got the internet in shambles": Kyrie Irving hilariously celebrates genius behind his parody account

Kyrie Irving finally met the people behind his parody account on X, formerly known as Twitter. Irving was so delighted to go face-to-face with the owners of "Kyrie Center" or @kyriecenterig. He even complimented them for entertaining the internet.

In a post on their X account, "Kyrie Center" posted a video of them meeting Irving at the launching of his new Anta shoes. Irving was with her daughter and was very happy to see the people and even praised them for making hilarious posts.

"You got the internet in shambles, bro. You got the internet in shambles," Irving said.

It's unclear where the owner of "Kyrie Center" is from, but he was in attendance at the American Airlines Center on Tuesday. He watched Kyrie Irving and the Dallas Mavericks struggle against the visiting Indiana Pacers. It was a tough night for the Mavs, who have won just five of their last 10 games.

However, it was all smiles at the launch event of the ANTA KAI 1 Artist On Court edition that pays homage to his Native American ancestry. He wore it first last month in a game against his former team, the Brooklyn Nets.

"This is more than a shoe," Irving said about the ANTA KAI 1 Artist On Court. "It embodies our ancestors' strength and the future we're building. Every detail, from the hieroglyphics to the aerodynamic shape, tells the story of where we've been and where we're going. Join me in stepping into this new chapter."

Kyrie Irving ensures Mavs fans don't have to worry about the team

Kyrie Irving assured Mavs fans not to worry about the team.

The Dallas Mavericks are entering dangerous territory after losing their third straight game on Tuesday. The Mavericks have only five wins in their last 10 games and have dropped to No. 8 in the Western Conference standings.

Many Mavs fans are worried because they were in the same position last season and they flunked it to miss the playoffs. It was frustrating for their supporters because they were in the Western Conference finals in 2022.

Kyrie Irving assured fans in a postgame interview that there's nothing to worry about. Irving wants the team to put in the work and stop making excuses about their poor play.

"We're going to be okay, that's for everybody watching at home" Irving said. "We gotta trust that we'll be able to put the work in necessary to get us these wins. We've shown it before. ... No more excuses."

