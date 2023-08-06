"Got himself an Uber ride instead of a Tesla" - Jalen Green spotted with Draya Michele sparks hilarious reactions from NBA fans

Jalen Green is one of the most exciting young players in the league due to his speed and athleticism.

On Saturday, the 21-year-old's pictures with 38-year-old media personality, Draya Michele, emerged. For NBA fans, the massive age gap elicited interesting reactions.

One tweeted:

"@DailyLoud Jalen Green got himself an Uber ride instead of a Tesla."

Here are some of the top Twitter reactions:

Yasuke @Yasuke1886 @DailyLoud Jalen Green Got Himself an Uber ride instead of a Tesla

internet hall of fame @InternetH0F @DailyLoud she got her drivers license at the same time bro was being created

Draya Michele is an actress, model and fashion designer. Interestingly, both Green and Michele have yet to provide any comments about the other. It's also yet to be determined how long have they been seeing the other before their latest meeting.

Draya Michele is no stranger to dating NBA players like Jalen Green

Draya Michele started getting traction when she appeared on VH1's "Basketball Wives LA" from 2011 until 2015.

When she was asked by Justin Sylvester on "Just The Sip" about her experience with the show, she did not sound pleased, as mentioned in Stephanie Jean-Gilles' The Things article.

"It was an experience," Michele said. "I'm glad I went through it; not really trying to go through it again. It still is kind of a thing that haunts me.

"There are a lot of closed doors behind that show. I work every day so that those doors that were closed, those opportunities that I want, those nos will becomes yeses."

Before being spotted with Jalen Green, Michele had dated NBA players before. Michele reportedly has had relationships with Paul Pierce, Kenyon Martin, Gilbert Arenas, Javaris Crittenton and DeShawn Stevenson.

The Houston Rockets' Green is the sixth basketball player she has dated from the professional league.

The former "Basketball Wives LA" member used to be engaged to former NFL player Orlando Scrandrick, with whom she has a child. The couple ended their relationship in 2015 after being together since 2013.

