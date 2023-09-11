“Gotta roll with the dawg that I rolled in with”: Draymond Green picks Steph Curry over Magic Johnson as GOAT point guard, claims it’s ‘easy’

Golden State Warriors star forward Draymond Green has expressed his adoration for some of the game's legendary players over the years. However, when asked to choose an all-time point guard between Steph Curry and Magic Johnson, Green didn't hesitate to choose his Warriors teammate and explained why.

The four-time champion has had his fair share of criticism for some of his basketball opinions over the years. However, his recent take on the GOAT point guard argument might get a ton of fans to agree with him. Green is connected to both guards in significant ways, and it could be hard for him to choose who is a better guard.

Still, in a recent interview, he talked about choosing the better guard and shared how it was "easy" for him to do so.

"What Steph Curry has done to the game of basketball," Green said. "Which I think is an even bigger compliment, that what you've done for the game. What he's done to the game of basketball... like how can he not be?

"As tough as it is cause that's my Spartan dawg, it's very easy one for me. I gotta roll with the dawg that I rolled in with, and that's Steph Curry."

Green has a significant connection to both the players. Magic is a former star player for Michigan State, which the eight-time All-Defensive player also attended. As for Curry, both he and Green are cornerstones of the Warriors dynasty, winning four titles since 2015.

After being heavily involved with the team's success, it was easy for Green to narrow down his choices. Without teaming up with the NBA's all-time leader in 3-pointers, Green probably wouldn't have won four rings. For that reason alone, the All-Star forward chose Curry over Johnson.

Draymond Green could suit up for Team USA next year

Team USA returned home without a medal from the 2023 FIBA World Cup. Many have mocked the team for failing to win gold this year, but the last nail in the coffin was when it lost the bronze medal game to Canada. Following the loss, it was reported that LeBron James has an alleged interest in participating in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Alongside James could be Steph Curry and Kevin Durant. According to reports, Draymond Green, Jayson Tatum and Anthony Davis are also rumored to be interest in showing up in Paris.

If these rumors do come to fruition, there's a really good chance that Team USA could win gold next year and avenge its subpar outing this year.

