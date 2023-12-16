"Gotta throw hands dawg": Tom Thibodeau's wild dig on Jalen Brunson's father after 50-point night unleashes Knicks fans

New York Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau took a lighthearted dig on Jalen Brunson’s father after Jalen exploded for a career-high 50 points in the 139-122 win over the Phoenix Suns on Friday. Fans picked it up and shared their thoughts on social media.

Following Brunson’s career night, Thibodeau teased his father, Rick Brunson, a former NBA player, about the latter’s career being eclipsed by his son with just one explosive night.

"'I was telling his father, he had his career in one night,' Thibodeau told Brunson's father."

Knicks fans took to X (formerly called Twitter) and expressed their two cents’ worth. Below are some of the top reactions:

@Giantsmoney11 wrote: He gotta throw hands dawg

@JaeTalksHoops wrote: Nah Rick might have to run the fade with thibs bruh

@MokJonathan wrote: Facts

@EnderKnicks5 wrote: Savage

@Sc00bie_D wrote: I’m sorry this comment just bought thibs another month no problems

@slothmanifesto wrote: nastee

@dkrogman23 wrote: Nah that’s worse than Jeter telling Cody Bellinger he doesn’t swing like his father

@wunnaworld wrote: LMFAO

The 50-point output of Jalen Brunson surpassed his previous career-high of 48 points he established in March this year against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Meanwhile, Jalen Brunson's father, Rick, played 11 years in the NBA, from 1995 to 2006, and had stops in Portland, New York, Boston, Chicago, Toronto, LA Clippers, Seattle and Houston. He's currently an assistant coach with the Knicks.

Jalen Brunson’s 50 points lead Knicks to win over Phoenix Suns

Jalen Brunson took charge for the New York Knicks in their 139-122 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Friday night. The former Villanova star scored a career-high 50 points in the win.

The 27-year-old guard was efficient in his career night, going 17-of-23 from the field (73.9%), including 9-of-9 from 3-point country. He also had nine assists, six rebounds and five steals in 35 minutes.

Julius Randle added 23 points, to go along with eight rebounds and six assists, while RJ Barrett had 21 points of his own. It was a bounce-back win for New York after losing their previous game as they improved to 14-10 for the season, fifth in the Eastern Conference.

They next play on Saturday in a road game against the LA Clippers.

Meanwhile, the Suns was led by Kevin Durant’s 29 points, with Devin Booker adding 28 points and nine assists. Big man Jusuf Nurkic had a double-double of 21 points and 12 rebounds.

Bradley Beal only played five minutes for Phoenix, finishing with six points. The Suns are tenth in the Western Conference with a 13-12 record. Their next game is on Sunday against the Washington Wizards.