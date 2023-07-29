"Grabs the clipboard, erases the play": LeBron James knew that he was gonna hit the game-winner against the Bulls in 2015

Brendan Haywood was at the tail end of his career when he got to play with LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers. In that short span, the 7-foot center got a taste of just how good "King James" was.

When James concluded his time with the Miami Heat, he returned home to the Cleveland Cavaliers to deliver his promise to give the city a championship.

Teaming up with a prime Kevin Love and a young Kyrie Irving, the Cavs were immediately the favorites to win the NBA Eastern Conference and move on to the Finals.

In their playoff run, the Cavs had to go through a Derrick Rose-led Chicago Bulls in the NBA Eastern Conference semi-finals. With Love injured in the first round of the playoffs, the Cavs found themselves down 1-2 in the series against the Bulls.

Trying to avoid going into a 1-3 hole against Chicago, Game 4 came down to one play with 1.5 seconds left of the game clock. Then coach David Blatt drew up a play to which LeBron James disagreed heavily.

Haywood said:

"When we get to the huddle and David Blatt-- I don't know why Blatt did this but he draws the play up and yeah J.R. [Smith], you get right here and get the shot. Bron was like absolutely not," told Haywood in an interview with No Chill with Gilbert Arenas.

Prior to the final play, James was already shooting a subpar 31% from the field and was 0-6 beyond the 3-point line. Hayward recalled the story of how confident James was about what he thought was best for the team, beyond the knowledge of their coach.

"Bro, I've never seen this, he said, 'Absolutely not', grabs the clipboard, erases the play and said, 'All right that's were gonna run, you go here, you go here'-- he was like, 'Yo, I'ma fake this way, I'ma pop to the corner and give me the ball right there, I'm gonna hit the shot'. I've never seen somebody draw up their own game-winner," Haywood said.

The Cavaliers would then go on to tie the series 2-2 and not let the Bulls take any more wins. LeBron James finished Game 4 with 25 points, 13 rebounds, eight assists and two blocks.

Cleveland's luck came short that year as they lost to their up-and-coming rivals, the Golden State Warriors, in what will be their first of four straight NBA Finals appearances.

Brendan Haywood wants to shut down talks of LeBron James not having the "clutch gene"

As one of the few players that was able to play with Michael Jordan and LeBron James in his career, Brendan Haywood wants to end the debate that Skip Bayless stressed, which was that James has no "clutch gene" compared to Jordan.

ESPN @espn pic.twitter.com/WIz6pxTPCq LeBron has made a habit out of knocking down game winners over his 17 years

"Playing with him in Cleveland showed me that all that nonsense like Skip Bayless be talking, 'He don't have the killer gene,'" said Haywood. "When somebody is like, 'Bron ain't this mentally MJ', hey listen, Bron is not scared of that moment. Will y'all stop with that narrative, bro? Like he stole, J.R. Smith's moment."

Haywood, after 13 years of playing in the NBA and winning a championship with the Dallas Mavericks, now serves as a basketball analyst.

