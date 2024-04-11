Grayson Allen 2024 NBA Playoffs Scouting Report: Dissecting Phoenix Suns small forward's impact and minutes

Grayson Allen arrived in Phoenix from Milwaukee during the offseason as part of the blockbuster Damian Lillard's three-team trade with the Portland Trail Blazers. Allen's final game with the Bucks was a forgettable one and his first year with the Suns has been solid.

The Duke product was named a starter alongside the All-Star trio of Devin Booker, Bradley Beal and Kevin Durant. His scoring and shooting became a reliable asset for coach Frank Vogel, especially when Beal and Booker missed time due to injuries.

Allen is also a solid defender and can be a playmaker if needed. He had a reputation as a dirty player early in his career, especially after coming out of college.

However, he has been a really good role player for teams like the Memphis Grizzlies, Bucks and the Suns.

Grayson Allen's regular season stats

Grayson Allen has been a regular starter for the Phoenix Suns this season. He's having the best season of his career. Here are his regular season stats:

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG% 3P% FT% Grayson Allen 13.4 3.9 3.0 0.9 0.6 1.3 49.5% 45.6% 87.4%

Grayson Allen's career playoff stats

Grayson Allen has been to the postseason four times in his career – once in Utah, once in Memphis and twice in Milwaukee. Here are his career playoff stats in 24 games:

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG% 3P% FT% Grayson Allen 8.3 2.5 1.0 0.5 0.2 0.6 42.9% 40.6% 69.2%

Strengths and Weaknesses

Coming out of college, Grayson Allen had a reputation for being dirty and physical.

He improved as his career in the NBA progressed and is now one of the best 3-point shooters in the league. He leads the league in 3-point shooting percentage at 45.6%.

Allen's shooting has been an incredible asset for the Phoenix Suns this season and will continue to be his main strength for the playoffs. He's also a capable facilitator, and his defense is solid. He can even drive to the basket if necessary.

His main weakness might be his strength, which could be exposed by a physical team in the playoffs. He could get a big man on defense via switch and could get scored on easily.

However, it helps that Kevin Durant is one of the better help defenders in the NBA.

Impact, role and projected playoff minutes

The Phoenix Suns are expected to start Grayson Allen at small forward if they make the postseason. Allen's role will be to spread the floor for his All-Star teammates. He will likely receive touches when the ball moves and he'd likely knock down shots.

Allen's shooting is also key in unlocking the Suns' offense. If he's on fire, defenders can't allow him to move or be open, which frees up Bradley Beal, Devin Booker and Kevin Durant to go one-on-one and make plays.

