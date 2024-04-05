"They are running out of time" - NBA analyst contemplates potential peril looming over Phoenix Suns

When the Phoenix Suns traded for Bradley Beal, their chances of winning the title got a heavy boost. However, as the 2023-24 regular season is coming to an end, the Suns are fighting to get out of the Play-In Tournament. According to NBA analyst Zach Lowe, Phoenix’s door is slowly closing after the blockbuster deals.

This season, they have three players that have a total of over $600 million contract. Devin Booker has a four-year/$221.09 million, Bradley Beal has a five-year/$251 million and Kevin Durant has a four-year/$194 million contract. According to Lowe, the team going all-in for all these players has closed all doors for the Suns

According to Lowe, if the Phoenix Suns miss the playoffs, it will eventually be the 'biggest disaster' of the season.

“This will be the biggest disaster of all whenever there is all in, Phoenix put the chips in, put their mortgage in, put their cards in, they are all in and they are trying to just get out of the Play-In Tournament…Kevin Durant is going to be 36. They're running out of time, and they went all the way in, and they got no outs.”

With three max contract players on the roster, the Phoenix Suns had their hands tied to pick good role players around their superstar players. However, they instead signed Beal, who has mostly been injured throughout the season.

One of the problems that the Suns have faced this season has been the absence of a true point guard on the floor. With Chris Paul on the roster, they at least had a certified point guard who could make plays for players. Instead, Frank Vogel has used Booker as the primary point guard, which has hurt Phoenix immensely

Kevin Garnett points out the biggest problem with the Phoenix Suns

Currently, the Phoenix Suns are the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference tied in record with the New Orleans Pelicans. The difference between the ninth-seed LA Lakers and the sixth-seed is just 1.5 games. Despite having three of the league’s best shooters on the roster, they haven’t been able to extract the best out of the roster.

NBA champion and Boston Celtics legend Kevin Garnett slammed the Phoenix Suns for underperforming this season. Garnett also brought up the injury problems that have prevented the three players from sharing the court.

"You know how you're not in? when your f*cking record says it," said Garnett on an episode of Ticket & The Truth podcast. "If y'all ain't been three-manned up like it was built to be”

Moreover, the former NBA players picked out perhaps the biggest reason for the Suns’ disappointing season.

“You still ain't got a f*cking point guard. That's a major issue that nobody wants to address. You got three killers out here and they all got to figure out who bringing the ball up.... you got them thinking when they just wanna be out here gunning and reacting.”

The Phoenix Suns have played 76 games and have a 45-31 record. Although they are the No. 6 seed in the West, there is no saying they will hold to that spot. The Lakers, the Pelicans and the Sacramento Kings are all within two games away from the sixth spot.

Moreover, they have arguably the toughest schedule left in the season. The rest of their games are against top teams from the West, fighting for the playoff spot.