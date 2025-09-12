Greece vs Turkey Game Player Stats and Box Score For Sept. 12 | EuroBasket 2025 Semi Final

Greece vs Turkey was one of the two semifinal games played in EuroBasket 2025. The opening quarter saw Turkey showing their dominance in the first quarter. After a closely contested first five minutes, Turkey showed their highly offensive team. They outscored Giannis Antetokounmpo and Co. with 16-26.
Ercan Osmani led Turkey, scoring 14 of his team's 26 points. On the other hand, Antetokounmpo, who has had a very dominating tournament so far, was limited to just 2 points. With a 10-point lead, the Turkish team positioned itself to maintain the momentum in the second quarter.
Antetokounmpo and his team's struggle continued in the 2nd quarter as well. However, their effort on defense was able to slow down Turkey's offense in the first five minutes of the second quarter. But the Turkish offense picked up once again in the last four minutes.
Turkey went on a 10-0 run within the late second quarter, and a 16-2 run with 7 minutes in the quarter. Constant attack from Cedi Osman, Alperen Sengun, and Osmani gave them a 28-49 lead with less than a minute remaining in the game.
Turkey ended the first half with a massive 31-49, led by Osmani's 18 points. Antetokounmpo was limited to just 4 points. Tyler Dorsey led Greece with 9 points.
Greece vs Turkey Game Player Stats and Box Score
Greece
Turkey
