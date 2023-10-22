Grizzlies Injury Report: Latest update on Steven Adams' season-ending surgery explored

Memphis Grizzlies' Steven Adams, the Iron Man of the NBA, is going to miss the entire season. The team provided a medical update Sunday. The Grizzlies announced that Adams is undergoing a season-ending surgery on the posterior cruciate ligament in his right knee. This is the latest blow to the Grizzlies, as Ja Morant is serving a 25 regular-season games suspension.

Adams has not played a single game for the Grizzlies since suffering the injury in January. The update mentioned that the “non-operative rehabilitation” failed to “resolve ongoing knee instability.”

In March, he had gone through a stem-cell injection, which failed to resolve the problem in the projected four weeks. The team expects Steven Adams to make a full recovery before the next season.

After his injury in January, he was expected to miss three to five weeks, however, the team underestimated the gravity of the injury. Adams was injured when he was diving for the ball during a game against the Phoenix Suns.

Adams is under contract through the 2024-25 season on a two-year, $25.2 million contract. Last season, he played 42 games and averaged 8.6 points, 11.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.1 blocks. Adams was in the starting lineup, and with him out, it is expected that Grizzlies are going to use more of Jaren Jackson Jr. in the post.

What does Steven Adams' season-ending injury mean for the Grizzlies?

Losing Steven Adams is the latest blow to the Grizzlies, which came even before the regular-season started. They have already lost their star player Ja Morant for 25 games. Brandon Clarke will most of the regular season as well, as he is recovering from an Achilles injury.

The series of injuries also suggests that other players like Xavier Tillman and Santi Aldama have the chance to spend more time on the floor. Despite no clear-cut choice between the two, Tillman is expected to enter the starting lineup.

Adams has spent the past two seasons with the Memphis Grizzlies. He was the leading rebounder for the team last season and his absence is going to have a massive impact on the Grizzlies.

Considered one of the toughest players in the NBA, Adams is also an underrated defender. His absence is going to impact the Grizzlies' overall presence on the glass, and other players will need to step up to fill his shoes.