What Are the Strengths and Weaknesses of the Memphis Grizzlies Center?

The Memphis Grizzlies missed the inside presence of Steven Adams in their first-round matchup loss to the LA Lakers. Adams has been out with a knee injury since mid-January and missed the playoffs because of it.

Memphis could have used Adams to make life tougher for the Lakers in the playoffs. His presence might have at least given the Grizzlies a better chance of making the series exciting.

Anthony Davis and LeBron James had too many easy buckets inside. If Adams was there, he could have altered some shots that could have impacted the matchups. His physicality was also missed by the Grizzlies who bowed out to the Lakers in six games.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Steven Adams was acquired by the Memphis Grizzlies from the New Orleans Pelicans ahead of the 2021-22 NBA season. Adams served as the team's starting center and provided the veteran voice in the locker room.

But what are the strengths and weaknesses of Adams? He's a physical big man who sets screens and runs the rim. He's one of the best offensive rebounding centers in the league, and a clever post defender. His physical strength is also one of his greatest attributes as a player.

Meanwhile, Adams' weakness has always been his offensive game. He's not a scoring threat and usually gets his buckets from putbacks and slam dunks. He also can't defend the perimeter but that's why the Grizzlies have Jaren Jackson Jr. on the roster.

Also Read: "Send Harden to China as punishment" - Fans react to NBA launching an inquiry into James Harden's situation with Sixers and Daryl Morey

Taking a look at the Memphis Grizzlies' Steven Adams' strengths and weaknesses

Steven Adams of the Memphis Grizzlies

Steven Adams is an old-school center who stands at 6-foot-11 and weighs around 265 pounds with a nearly 7-foot-5 wingspan. Adams' physical strength has been lauded by many players around the league, which makes him a tough post defender.

It also gives Adams the necessary leverage and positioning for rebounds. He's among the best offensive rebounders in the NBA, leading the league in that category two seasons ago. He's also a good passer for his size and could make plays down the block.

On the other hand, Adams' lack of offensive skills makes him tough to use sometimes. He can only score effectively in putbacks and when he's running to the rim. He can't put the ball down and drive the basket or even have some decent post-up skills.

Nevertheless, it helps that Jaren Jackson Jr. will provide help defense whenever necessary. Adams might not be quick enough to guard perimeter players, but he can make their lives a living hell with his screens on the other end. It should be noted that Adams is still recovering from his knee injury and the Memphis Grizzlies have not provided an update.

Also Read: "It was pretty wild" - Lonzo Ball reminisces about his electrifying high school days that ignited the nation

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)