Grizzlies' Ja Morant gives unfiltered opinion on NBA slapping $75,000 fine for controversial gun celebration

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant has been under scrutiny from the NBA for his controversial celebrations. The two-time All-Star, who has been previously suspended for gun-related incidents, received a warning from the league when he made a finger gun gesture in Memphis' 134-125 defeat against the Golden State Warriors on April 1.

Ad

Following that, however, Morant repeated the gesture in the Grizzlies' next game, a 110-108 victory over the Miami Heat on April 3. He did it twice during the game, which led to the league issuing him a $75,000 fine.

On Thursday, Ja Morant was asked by Grizzlies reporter Damichael Cole about the fine. The former Murray State star was nonchalant about revealing his thoughts on the fine he received for his celebration.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I wasn’t surprised. Just was showing people what’s been evident pretty much for the last two years," Morant said.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

In Morant's first game post-fine on Tuesday, the star guard led the Grizzlies to a dominating 124-100 win over the Charlotte Hornets. Morant, who had a team-high 28 points, also debuted a new celebration against the Hornets. Instead of using gun gestures, he mimed throwing a grenade after making a shot from three. The suggestion came from former NBA star Gilbert Arenas.

In 2023, Morant was suspended twice for showing off a gun during two separate Instagram Live sessions. In his first suspension, he missed eight games. Following that, the Grizzlies star was suspended for 25 games for the second incident, two months after the first incident.

Ad

NBA legend did Ja Morant's grenade celebration on Luka Doncic's return game

The Dallas Mavericks hosted the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday, Luka Doncic's first game back since getting traded. While it was mostly an emotional return for the Slovenian star, a few personalities had fun during the game.

NBA legend Dirk Nowitzki was present during the game and sat alongside TNT's Taylor Rooks. Nowitzki, who will be hosting NBA on Prime Video with Rooks next season, appeared to do the grenade celebration that Ja Morant debuted against Charlotte.

Ad

The two laughed while doing the celebration and went further when they took a selfie with the gesture.

Expand Tweet

Aside from Nowitzki and Rooks, NBA on Prime Video will also feature former LA Clipper star Blake Griffin as an analyst. The show will debut in October 2025, in time for the 2025-26 campaign.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Reign Amurao Reign Amurao specializes in basketball at Sportskeeda, bringing 3 years of experience to his role and a Bachelor's Degree in Communication.



A fervent supporter of the Phoenix Suns, Reign was hooked to their electrifying "Seven-Seconds-Or-Less" offense, which epitomizes high-paced and high-intensity basketball. For Reign, Steve Nash is the ultimate floor general, and he believes Boris Diaw could've been the next Magic Johnson if he had a bit more discipline.



From Reign's perspective, Anthony Edwards is a 90s player stuck in modern times, and Gregg Popovich is an ultimate winner with unparalleled success and leadership in the sport.



Reign's expertise lies in NBA history, particularly the significant moments and trends of the 2000s and 2010s. He prioritizes in-depth research using only credible sources to maintain accuracy in his articles, and avoids misleading topics.



Beyond basketball, Reign enjoys gaming with friends and watches comedy shows and films. Know More

Grizzlies Nation! You can check out the latest Memphis Grizzlies Schedule and dive into the Grizzlies Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.