Grizzlies' Ja Morant gives unfiltered opinion on NBA slapping $75,000 fine for controversial gun celebration

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant has been under scrutiny from the NBA for his controversial celebrations. The two-time All-Star, who has been previously suspended for gun-related incidents, received a warning from the league when he made a finger gun gesture in Memphis' 134-125 defeat against the Golden State Warriors on April 1.
Following that, however, Morant repeated the gesture in the Grizzlies' next game, a 110-108 victory over the Miami Heat on April 3. He did it twice during the game, which led to the league issuing him a $75,000 fine.
On Thursday, Ja Morant was asked by Grizzlies reporter Damichael Cole about the fine. The former Murray State star was nonchalant about revealing his thoughts on the fine he received for his celebration.
"I wasn’t surprised. Just was showing people what’s been evident pretty much for the last two years," Morant said.
In Morant's first game post-fine on Tuesday, the star guard led the Grizzlies to a dominating 124-100 win over the Charlotte Hornets. Morant, who had a team-high 28 points, also debuted a new celebration against the Hornets. Instead of using gun gestures, he mimed throwing a grenade after making a shot from three. The suggestion came from former NBA star Gilbert Arenas.
In 2023, Morant was suspended twice for showing off a gun during two separate Instagram Live sessions. In his first suspension, he missed eight games. Following that, the Grizzlies star was suspended for 25 games for the second incident, two months after the first incident.
NBA legend did Ja Morant's grenade celebration on Luka Doncic's return game
The Dallas Mavericks hosted the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday, Luka Doncic's first game back since getting traded. While it was mostly an emotional return for the Slovenian star, a few personalities had fun during the game.
NBA legend Dirk Nowitzki was present during the game and sat alongside TNT's Taylor Rooks. Nowitzki, who will be hosting NBA on Prime Video with Rooks next season, appeared to do the grenade celebration that Ja Morant debuted against Charlotte.
The two laughed while doing the celebration and went further when they took a selfie with the gesture.
Aside from Nowitzki and Rooks, NBA on Prime Video will also feature former LA Clipper star Blake Griffin as an analyst. The show will debut in October 2025, in time for the 2025-26 campaign.
