"Growing a full head of hair"- Malika Andrews leaves Richard Jefferson speechless by destroying him on national TV

During a May 23 episode of ESPN's NBA Today, Malika Andrews left former NBA champion Richard Jefferson speechless. As a conversation about the likelihood of LeBron James retiring was underway, Jefferson threw shade at Kendrick Perkins.

The former champion asked Malika Andrews if it was more likely that Kendrick Perkins went on a diet or that LeBron James retired. Malika Andrews then stunned Jefferson by noting how 'It's right up there with your growing a full head of hair.'

The discussion was taking place after the Los Angeles Lakers were swept by the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals. Having lost four straight games to their conference counterparts, the Los Angeles Lakers will now have some big questions to face in the coming months.

The primary question will, of course, be whether LeBron James will be part of their roster next season. In the early hours of May 23, Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes reported that LeBron James was considering retirement after 20 years in the league.

"Lakers star LeBron James is uncertain if he'll be with the team when the 2023-24 season starts in the fall, and retirement is under consideration, league sources tell Bleacher Report, TNT," Haynes wrote. "Through this season, LeBron has discussed a strong desire to play in the NBA with Bronny, his oldest son, who is a projected member of the 2024 NBA Draft class."

Following their mauling at the hands of the Denver Nuggets, the Los Angeles Lakers will likely be active in the off-season as they look to reshape their roster ahead of the 2023-24 NBA season.

LeBron James' retirement comments seen as a 'tactic'

According to Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer, LeBron James' comments about a potential retirement could be tactical in nature.

“I’d bet on LeBron’s comments in part being a negotiation tactic: I’ll retire unless you go all-in next season,” O’Connor Tweeted. “And the player James probably wants the Lakers to acquire is Kyrie Irving.”

The Los Angeles Lakers made a flurry of moves at the February 9 trade deadline, acquiring Jared Vanderbilt, D'Angelo Russell, Mo Bamba, Malik Beasley, Rui Hachimura, and Davon Reed. Those additions are a significant reason behind the Los Angeles Lakers turning their season around and making it to the Western Conference Finals.

However, as LeBron James' career starts to wind down, it's clear that he wishes to continue challenging for championships. In order for the superstar to return to the NBA Finals, he will need additional star talent around him - especially now that he can no longer carry the load by himself.

As such, there could be some truth to Kevin O'Connor's theory. The bigger question is, will the Los Angeles Lakers, or any other team, be willing to meet his demands in order to keep him in the NBA for the remainder of his current contract?

LeBron James played in 16 postseason games for the Lakers this year, producing averages of 24.5 points, 9.9 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game on 49.8% shooting from the field. As such, it's clear that the 38-year-old superstar is still capable of dominating at the highest level, despite his willingness to consider calling time on his career.

