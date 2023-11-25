"Grown man f**king 16-year-old" - DJ Akademiks trashes Josh Giddey & NBA's 'morals' after Thunder star's alleged scandal

Josh Giddey has found himself in headlines for all the wrong reasons as of late. Many were quick to call Giddey out after the 21-year-old OKC Thunder star went viral for allegedly dating an underage high school student. In response, when asked by a reporter to clarify the situation, the embattled star declined to answer, further adding to the controversy surrounding the situation.

While some have defended Giddey, saying that the age of consent is 16 in Oklahoma, others have alleged that the girl was younger than that. Heading into the weekend, news surfaced that the NBA is now investigating the situation, indicating that Josh Giddey could potentially be facing repercussions.

As fans await news on the league's findings for clarity on whether Josh Giddey will face trouble, DJ Akademiks has shared his take on the matter.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I think if they did fu--, it's kind of creepy right," DJ said. "Yo bro that's odd like you're a grown man fu--ing a 16 year old. I think what has to be kind of looked into is, is it illegal? Does the NBA have any type of moral standing to make any type of move."

While it certainly appears based on a leaked Snapchat photo that the pair did engage in sexual acts, the question is whether Josh Giddey knew and how the NBA will respond.

Expand Tweet

New developments in Josh Giddey case could change everything

The evidence against Josh Giddey certainly seems to put him in a bad light, given that there is photo and video evidence connecting him to the girl. As many have pointed out, considering that there are images and videos of the couple together, any AI editing can be ruled out.

At the same time, Giddey's silence has been deafening for some, who hoped for clarity on the situation. Amid news that the NBA is investigating the situation, new evidence has come to light. Video footage from that night could very well be the piece of evidence Josh Giddey needs.

According to Marca.com, footage taken from inside the club that night shows Giddey with the girl. If she is in fact underage, then she likely used a fake ID to get into the club, which she may also have used to trick the NBA star.

In addition, a screenshot of the girl's TikTok shows she previously captioned a photo "#imoverage21," indicating that she may have tricked Giddey. Given that there is an ongoing investigation into the situation, the OKC Thunder star may not be able to comment just yet.

Expand Tweet

As the situation continues to develop, all eyes are on the NBA, whose findings could likely determine how this situation plays out in the long run.