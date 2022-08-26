“Guys are afraid to show up because of this… This is a big blow” - NBA analyst hopes Chet Holmgren’s injury doesn’t affect the Pro-AM’s, says all hope is not lost for Chet

Shannon Sharpe said OKC Thunder rookie center Chet Holmgren’s season-ending foot injury may lead to more players avoiding pro-ams in the future.

“Guys are afraid to show up because of this. … This is a big blow,” Sharpe said on 'Skip and Shannon: Undisputed.'

Chet Holmgren’s pro-am injury causes caution for participation in exhibition games

LeBron James was driving the ball when Chet Holmgren stepped in front of the Lakers star in an attempt to defend him. James took a sidestep to a reverse layup to get around Holmgren for the bucket. While under the net, Holmgren planted his right foot back as James spun, and that looked to be the moment Holmgren’s foot gave out.

The OKC Thunder announced on Thursday that Holmgren has a Lisfranc injury and will miss the upcoming season.

“I’ve never really heard of anybody getting injured (in a summer, pro-am exhibition game), let alone to this degree,” Sharpe said.

The movement was so simple, and so fast, that it didn’t look like much happened. There was no overflow of power into Holmgren’s foot plant, nor was there a slide or a quick switch. How easily the injury occurred was alarming.

Doctor breaks down Chet Holmgren's injury

Players may be afraid to participate in pro-am games as a result. After OKC lost its most recent, biggest rookie investment, other teams might crack down on who can participate in these leagues.

A 20-year seasoned veteran like LeBron James may not have a problem casually playing in summer leagues when he spends millions of dollars on his health.

Someone like Holmgren, who was a celebrated No. 2 pick in the draft, perhaps should have been waiting for the regular season to start.

The opinion of whether or not players should participate in these summer leagues differs at almost every turn.

Should these players be able to casually blow off steam while giving locals a chance to see their favorite stars affordably? Or should these professionals be barred from potentially injuring themselves for something so mediocre?

As Sharpe pointed out, there will be players afraid to participate because of this cautionary tale. Holmgren’s injury is a large blow to the pro-am circuit, although Sharpe hopes for it not to be.

Though Holmgren will miss his first season, Sharpe discussed how many other great players missed their first season and still went on to be great.

“Ben Simmons missed his first season," Sharpe said. "And guess what? He came back and won Rookie of the Year. Blake Griffin missed his first season, came back, won Rookie of the Year. Joel Embiid missed a couple of seasons. … So, all is not lost."

Although the injury is to a critical part of the foot and may be a future concern, Holmgren is 20 years old and has his whole career ahead of him. His highlights and accolades in high school and college are impressive. Though many doubt his ability to play against the bigger guys in the league, he now has time to bulk up.

Suffering a Lisfranc injury in his first action defending James does not read well for bodily structure. Holmgren is thin (195 pounds) for being a 7-footer, but this could be a blessing in disguise. Sharpe said this to be a good time for the young star to gain some weight and strength before next year.

