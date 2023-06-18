“Had what we had I’m walking away” – Moriah Mills pulls the plug on pestering Zion Williamson 

Moriah Mills seems to have stepped away from her attacks on Zion Williamson on Twitter. The adult star called him out for allegedly ditching their relationship after Williamson announced he was about to become a father with his girlfriend Ahkeema as the mother of his child.

Mills has since been relentless in calling out Williamson. Mills claimed he was supposed to have a baby with her and that she could be pregnant too. The adult star also tried suggesting she had proof as she uploaded images of Williamson's private chats with her, along with wire transfers he made to her just a week before he announced that he was about to have a baby.

Moria Mills seems to have moved on from their alleged relationship, as per her latest tweet. Here's what she wrote:

"But I’m the liar right smh... Don’t have to prove nothing to be honest @Zionwilliamson... Had what we had I’m walking away... On to the next"

Moriah Mills 🖤 @moriahmillsss on to the next But I’m the liar right smh 🤦‍♀️ don’t have to prove nothing to be honest @Zionwilliamson had what we had I’m walking awayon to the next But I’m the liar right smh 🤦‍♀️ don’t have to prove nothing to be honest @Zionwilliamson had what we had I’m walking away ✌️ on to the next https://t.co/Dn3gh43A6g

Moriah Mills didn't fail to attack him one last time after she put up another screenshot of Zion Williamson allegedly screen-recording her snap on Snapchat. It was dated July 8th and could be from last year. Mills stated that she would reveal more screenshots once she recovers data from Snapchat that, according to her, Zion got deleted.

Zion Williamson in the limelight amid trade season

Moriah Mills' allegations aren't the only reason Zion Williamson has been trending this offseason. The former No. 1 pick is reportedly on the trade market. The New Orleans Pelicans are exploring their options with Williamson after a disastrous start to his NBA career.

Williamson has played only 114 games since getting drafted while missing 203 games. Zion has struggled to stay healthy for long spans. In the last two years, he has played only 29 games. When healthy, Williamson's a bonafide All-Star and a potential MVP-caliber player.

However, the Pelicans may have run out of patience. According to trade rumors, New Orleans is considering the possibility of moving Zion to trade up the draft and acquire a player like Scoot Henderson. They've had discussions with the Charlotte Hornets, the owners of the No. 2 pick in this year's draft, regarding the same.

Should they trade the 2x All-Star to move into the top 3 of the draft? The rest of the NBA is monitoring whether the Pelicans make Zion Williamson available for trade ahead of the NBA draft, per @WindhorstESPN Should they trade the 2x All-Star to move into the top 3 of the draft? The rest of the NBA is monitoring whether the Pelicans make Zion Williamson available for trade ahead of the NBA draft, per @WindhorstESPN.Should they trade the 2x All-Star to move into the top 3 of the draft? https://t.co/jxCIzto88q

However, the Hornets reportedly want Brandon Ingram in a potential deal. Zion Williamson's injury struggles and recent off-court troubles have likely hampered his trade value. Some reports even suggest that Williamson doesn't have any relationship with the organization or his teammates.

It could have severe implications on his career trajectory if that indeed is the case.

