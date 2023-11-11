"Had my weekend planned by the hour": Cam Johnson on how the Kevin Durant trade destroyed his super weekend plans in Arizona

Cam Johnson moved to the Brooklyn Nets as part of the trade that sent Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns in February. The Suns sent Johnson, Mikal Bridges, four first-round picks, two second-round picks and a 2028 pick swap (first round) to the Nets to land Durant and T.J Warren.

On the "Run To Race" podcast, Johnson talked about the trade and how it ruined the weekend plans he had in Phoenix.

"We had a back-to-back vs Atlanta and Indiana, and then we had the weekend, we had three days off maybe. The Waste Management was open, SuperBowl, it was about to be a fire weekend, to be in Phoenix all weekend," Cam Johnson said, via Tidal League.

"I had my weekend planned out by the hour. I had people coming in. I had my weekend planned out by the hour, each day. ... I had appearances lined up, going to the golf tournament, at this hour, SuperBowl stuff lined up. I thought (to go to the SuperBowl). Gone. Gone."

Johnson appeared in 25 games with Brooklyn, averaging 16.6 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 2.1 apg and 1.4 spg, with the Nets reaching the postseason, where they took on the Philadelphia 76ers.

In the playoffs, he elevated his numbers to 18.5 ppg, 5.8 rpg and 2.8 apg, on 42.9 percent from beyond the arc, but Brooklyn got swept.

Cam Johnson says Nets will need time to build chemistry

Cam Johnson returned to the Brooklyn Nets' lineup after missing seven games with a left leg injury sustained in the season opener a couple of weeks ago.

He had 11 points and five rebounds in the 121-107 loss to the Boston Celtics in the Nets' second game of the In-Season tournament. Johnson spent 25 minutes on the floor and shot 4/13 from the field and 3/6 from three.

Afterwards, he talked about Brooklyn's struggles, noting that the Nets will need time to build chemistry and elevate their game.

"It’s (playing with pace) something that we can do, that press slowed us down a little bit, you know? We’re also all scrambling, crashing back for rebounds that, you know, getting the ball out of the net, facing a set defense, facing the presses, things that’ll slow you down. I don’t know how many fast-break points we had, transition points we had today, but I know there weren’t many," Johnson said afterwards, via Nets Wire.

"And, that’s an area of the game that we’ve been thriving in. So, just getting back to that. Like I said, man, it’s a work in progress trying (to) figure out lineups and everything. And, I can’t tell you that enough that (we’re) just excited to get to the next one now."

Cam Johnson and the Nets (4-5) return to action Sunday in the home game vs the Washington Wizards (2-6).