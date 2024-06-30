The Denver Nuggets created a stir this Sunday with their intention to re-sign veteran center DeAndre Jordan to a one-year contract. While Jordan added rim protection and a locker-room presence to Denver last year, his diminishing athleticism and inability to space the floor were glaring weaknesses.

According to NBA insider Chris Haynes, free agent center DeAndre Jordan intends to re-sign with the Denver Nuggets on a one-year, $3.6M deal.

This potential move by the Nuggets front office has most fans completely confused.

"My guy hands out waters for 3 Million," a fan said.

"Really??? Put DJ on the coaching staff, which is where he belongs. This seems ridiculous, wasted player spot and reminds me of Miami Heat keeping Udonis Haslem on their roster way toooo long," another fan tweeted.

Other fans mentioned the amount of time DeAndre Jordan has spent playing on the court in recent years.

"He’ll play f**king 30minutes all year," a fan chimed in.

"This guy hasn’t played in a game in 4 years," an X user commented.

Fans continued the barrage, questioning the decision to keep a player whose skill set doesn't seem to match the focus of the team.

"Who’s holding the Nuggets hostage and making them sign this dude every year," a fan wondered.

"Calvin booth sucks And if they don’t get rid of him, it’s gonna cost Jokic a chance to win again," another fan said.

On the other hand, some fans are seemingly happy with the decision.

"W for DeAndre 🔥," another user chimed in.

"Greatest teammate of all time," said a fan.

DeAndre Jordan reveals the origins of his iconic handshake with Nikola Jokic

It seems that DeAndre Jordan and Nikola Jokic may potentially play another year together on the court. The two might seem like an odd pair: the veteran center and the reigning MVP known for his unusual and unorthodox playing style. To add, their handshake before the game has become a fan favorite and somewhat of an odd display of friendship.

In a recent episode of "Podcast P with Paul George" Jordan shed some light on the handshake's backstory and how it all started with Jokic and Boban Marjanovic.

"I saw him and Boban doing some kinda like triple kiss thing. And I'm like, 'Okay cool. I've seen that in Europe before.' I've seen the two but never the three. So I'm like, 'Why do you do three kisses with Bobi?' He's like, 'Brother, it's a Serbian thing. But you're a Black Serbian.' I'm like, 'Cool. Bet.'

"One day he came up to me and I'm like, 'Oh, sh*t. This is the day.' He's turning, I'm like, 'This is it.' I'm like, 'I can't f*ck it up.' 'Cause if not, he's gonna be like, 'You're not Black Serbian.' I dapped him up and we did it and he was like, 'Good job.' And after that, it was just kinda like a thing. That was it. So I guess they call me Jordanovic. I'm rolling with it.'"

DeAndre Jordan and Nikola Jokic have been teammates since 2022 and together won a championship last season. While Jordan has been playing the role of backup center, he has become more of a mentor to the younger players on the roster and a sage voice in an inexperienced locker room.