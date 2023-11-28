"Harden literally doesn't know how to move": NBA fans rips Clippers interior defense following Nuggets demolition

The LA Clippers continue to struggle early in the season, especially after the James Harden trade. On Monday, they suffered another loss after the Denver Nuggets beat them at Crypto.com Arena (113-104). This was the ninth defeat for the LA franchise, which has won only seven of its first 16 games.

After the game, NBA fans took to social media and called out the LA franchise for its defense. It allowed Reggie Jackson (35 points, 13 assists) and DeAndre Jordan (21 points, 13 rebounds) to combine for 56 points for the reigning champions.

"Harden literally doesnt know how to move his feet. Reggie beat him off the dribble every single time the entire game," said a fan.

"Reggie > Harden in this moment in time," said another fan.

"Watching all night, pathetic lot," said a fan.

"Great James harden ruined another franchise," said another fan.

"I'm done watching the Clippers. GM should grow some balls and tell his players he's not signing any of their buddies to the team. The Harden trade destroyed this team," said a fan.

"What a disappointment. You guys played with no heart what so ever," complained a fan.

"Embarassing," remarked a fan.

"It’s time for Harden to retire. I can’t stand to watch this version of him any longer," said another fan.

Clippers 'frustrated' after losing to the Nuggets at home

The LA Clippers are still trying to build momentum and climb to the upper echelon of the Western Conference.

With seven wins and nine losses, they are 11th in the standings, and Monday's defeat added to their frustration.

"It's a frustrating loss. The guys stepped up over there, but a lot of the stuff we could have prevented. I thought just the energy there wasn't well enough to compete," Paul George said afterward via NBA.com.

"Reggie just did a great job putting pressure on in the pick-and-roll, and DeAndre is one of the best still at getting out slipping and playing above the rim. They just had it working tonight."

The Nuggets took over in the fourth quarter and dominated the Clippers, outscoring them 36-16 and cruising to their eighth straight victory over the LA franchise.

Kawhi Leonard led his team in scoring with 31 points, while big man Ivica Zubac added a monster double-double of 23 points and 14 rebounds. James Harden and Paul George were limited to just 11 and six points, respectively, with George shooting 2/13 from the field.

Russell Westbrook had 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Clippers, who will want to bounce back when they face the Kings on Wednesday.