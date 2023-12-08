"Harden wanted to be traded": Charles Barkley drops parody 'Woj Bomb', says Tyrese Haliburton has 'The Beard' coveting Pacers

Charles Barkley caught Stephen A. Smith by surprise with his big joke regarding the recent success of the Indiana Pacers. The Pacers won their semifinal against the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA In-Season Tournament on Thursday. Both TNT and ESPN worked together together in covering the game.

Barkley made Smith feel at home with his jokes and friendly banter with the "NBA Today" crew. Before the game started, Chuck joked around that the famed ESPN analyst gets a chance to work with Molly Qerim and Malika Andrews, while he has to look at Ernie Johnson's head.

After the Pacers won, Smith and Co. gave Tyrese Haliburton and the Pacers their flowers for what they've done. While giving their analysis, Chuck interrupted ESPN and gave their crew a "Woj Bomb" of his own.

"You know, I was talking to Woj," Barkley said. "Woj said Haliburton's playing so good, James Harden wanted to be traded to Indiana."

His jokes earned laughter from both sides and the audience. During the show, he had other jokes as well with the other analysts.

Charles Barkley warns Stephen A. Smith

Fans loved the dynamic of Charles Barkley and Stephen A. Smith as they headlined the TNT and ESPN crew.

Chuck had more fun in his interactions with Smith with tons of friendly banter. During one moment, he warned the ESPN analyst for treating the show as First Take.

"Let me tell you something, Stephen A.," Chuck said. "If you come over here with all that loud a** talking. This ain’t First Take. This gone be the first a** whooping you take if you come over here with that loud a** talk."

Smith has a reputation for raising his voice to get his point across on his hit ESPN sports debate show, First Take.

He debates other analysts and former NBA stars in his show. The analyst sometimes cannot help but raise his voice, which makes the show an entertaining watch.

Shaquille O'Neal wants Zion Williamson to dominate

Barklet's co-host and friend, Shaquille O'Neal, hopes to see an all-time performance from Zion Williamson. The New Orleans Pelicans take on the LA Lakers in the West semis for the tournament. O'Neal is hoping to see Williamson dominate Los Angeles on Friday night.

"If I'm Zion Williamson, I'm the biggest body out there. This is the night I dominate," Shaq said. "This is the night I show up. I know the King is in the building, but the King must go also."

Whoever wins between the Lakers and Pelicans will take on the Pacers in the final.