Has Zion Williamson lost weight? Taking a closer look at the troubled All-Star

Since entering the NBA, Zion Williamson has struggled with managing his weight. Often, the former top-overall draft pick appears to be risking his longevity in the league due to the additional weight he carries. The weight can put additional pressure on his knees during explosive movements.

During a recent podcast appearance on Gilbert Arenas' 'Gil's Arena,' Williamson discussed his struggles with maintaining a diet plan and managing his weight.

"Since this you, I will be real," Williamson said. "There were times when I wasn't, that sh*t's hard man. I'm 20-22, have a lot of money, feel like all the money in the world, man. It is hard. I am at that point now because of certain things and the wisdom around me. I don't wanna say older, but the people around me with wisdom put me on game to certain things and go from there."

Williamson has struggled with injuries throughout his career. Through four seasons in the NBA, Williamson has played in a total of 114 games, with just one healthy-ish season to his name. Coming out of college, he was touted as a potential superstar of the future.

Boasting elite-level strength, explosiveness, and second-jumping ability, Williamson has all the physical tools to be among the best forwards of his generation. However, without controlling his diet, he risks cutting his NBA career short, as teams will be less inclined to sign him to a deal.

It would appear Williamson is now surrounding himself with the right people and could potentially get his weight management, and career, back on track.

Zion Williamson has shown no interest in expanding his game

According to Ric Bucher, Zion Williamson has shown no interest in expanding his game. The Duke product is a fearsome finisher around the rim and can charge his way downhill due to his explosiveness and powerful frame. However, Williamson is reported to have little interest in adding floaters, up-and-under, and mid-range jumpers to his scoring arsenal.

“Where are the floaters, up and under layups, his pull up jumpers at the elbow? Now from what I’ve been told, he’s shown no interest in developing any of those tricks," Bucher asked. "Tricks that Blake Griffin learned along with a decent three-point shot when the injuries started to pile up for him, and allowed him to single-handedly drag the Detroit Pistons to a playoff berth.”

In the modern NBA, an interior game is only useful when you can draw a defense away from the paint. Without boasting a mid-range game, teams will load up their defense to contain Williamson around the rim, forcing him into difficult shots and putting additional mileage onto what already projects as an injury-prone body.

The New Orleans Pelicans fans can point to Williamson's change of heart regarding his diet, noting how he could also decide to begin expanding his game.

