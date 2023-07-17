Have the Portland Trail Blazers won an NBA championship? All you need to know

The Portland Trail Blazers experienced plenty of success early on in their franchise’s history. After their inception ]in the 1970-71 season, the Blazers went on to win their first NBA title just seven years later, in 1977.

The third-seeded Blazers (49-33), led by Bill Walton, defeated the first-seeded Philadelphia 76ers (50-32), led by Julius Erving, 4-2 in the NBA Finals. Portland won the 1977 championship during its first-ever playoff appearance and went on to become one of the most well-respected franchises in the league.

Walton averaged 18.5 points, 19.0 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 1.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game on 54.5% shooting over six games during the 1977 finals. His strong play earned him his first and only career Finals MVP. However, Walton would go on to win another title in 1986 as a role player with the Boston Celtics. He also won his lone regular-season MVP a year after his first title in 1978.

Despite losing the 1977 finals, Erving averaged a whopping 30.3 ppg, 6.8 rpg, 5.0 apg, 2.7 spg and 1.2 bpg on 54.3% shooting over six games. The Sixers legend would later get redemption by winning the 1983 NBA championship with Philly.

Has Portland won an NBA title since 1977?

The Portland Trail Blazers are one of the most successful franchises in NBA history when it comes to all-time winning percentages. With a record of 2,271-2,009 (53.1%), Portland ranks seventh all-time. However, despite their sustained competitiveness, the Blazers have yet to win an NBA title since 1977, marking a 46-year drought.

Outside of 1977, the Blazers have only made two other NBA Finals appearances, which came in 1990 and 1992. Portland was led by Blazers legend Clyde Drexler in both years. However, the team fell in five games in the 1990 finals to the Detroit Pistons, led by Pistons legend Isiah Thomas.

The Blazers then lost in six games in the 1992 finals to the Chicago Bulls, led by Michael Jordan. It has now been 31 years since Portland’s last finals appearance.

In addition, Portland has only made one conference finals appearance since 2000. This came when Blazers superstar point guard Damian Lillard carried Portland to the 2019 Western Conference finals. The Blazers were then swept 4-0 by the Golden State Warriors.

