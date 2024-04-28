 "Have to wait until that happens": Kevin Porter Jr. spills the tea on NBA return but lays down one condition

The door for an NBA return for Kevin Porter Jr. is still open as he expressed his interest in making a comeback. Earlier this season, his stint with the Houston Rockets ended after he was traded to the OKC Thunder. However, the team immediately waived him following the trade, which made him a free agent for quite some time.

Fans are aware of how good Porter is as he was part of the Rockets' young core for three seasons. That didn't last, as he was involved in a risky situation due to domestic abuse charges. According to sources, the organization banned the young guard due to legal issues.

Recently, Porter returned to the basketball scene after signing a deal to play for the Greek basketball club PAOK BC. Sources say he's signed for the rest of the season, reviving his professional basketball career.

On Saturday, the young guard flirted with a triple-double with 22 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists in a win against Maroussi BC. Porter was asked about a potential return to the NBA after the game.

"I guess we're going to have to wait until that happens, but if it's up to me, I don't see myself [in any other club] when it comes to overseas standpoint if I'm staying out here [for] another year," he said (h/t BasketNews). "If I have [the] opportunity to go back to the NBA, then I'll probably go back to the NBA. If it's not the NBA, I don't want to play for no other club than PAOK."

So far, he's played four games for the Greek basketball club and has put up impressive numbers. Porter is averaging 20.7 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.5 assists.

Kevin Porter Jr. reflected on his debut overseas

There was excitement in Greece early in April as Kevin Porter Jr. arrived to be with the team. After some time away from basketball, he's back to doing what he loves, but this time, he's not in the NBA.

He was a starter in his first game but struggled to be effective on the floor. Porter was rusty as he shot 0-5 from the field in the first half. But he eventually turned things around in the second half, finishing with 14 points, three rebounds and four assists.

After the game, he acknowledged that he still had to find his game but was excited to play for a new team.

"I had a slow start, but playing with this group of guys, they made sure that I stayed positive. The chemistry on this team is beautiful. It wasn't down. It was always joyful out there. ... It was dope," Porter said (h/t BasketNews).

Playing for the Greek club could be Kevin Porter Jr.'s ticket back into the NBA.

