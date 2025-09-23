"Haven’t felt like this since college": Zion Williamson makes major health admission ahead of make-or-break season

For many, this is a new beginning for Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans. They have a new front office led by Joe Dumars. Dumars has dropped soundbite after soundbite ahead of the new NBA season, and so have the players.Williamson also emphasized falling in line with Dumars’ rules and buying into his vision. On Tuesday, he discussed how he’s been spending his offseason and his expectations for the new season at media day.“I'm feeling really good going into the season,” Williamson said. “The focus in this past summer was to build a relationship with Joe and Troy and just stay locked in on the game. Watch a lot of films and I've been working with T-Spoon a lot this past summer.”Teresa Weatherspoon and Williamson’s relationship goes back to when he was drafted. Weatherspoon worked as a Pelicans assistant coach from 2019 to 2023, and they share a special bond.As for the Pelicans fans, they have been waiting long enough to see a fully healthy Williamson guide them to a deep playoff run. That still hasn’t happened, with him either suffering season-ending injuries or being caught in controversy. Each of his moves has been under scrutiny.Now going into his seventh year with the Pelicans, he faces a make-or-break season. He knows he must improve if he is to impress the new front office. His slimmed-down look at media day showed he has the desire to improve and he definitely has the ability, but actions speak louder than words.Pelicans’ new head coach makes his commitment known on Zion WilliamsonWillie Green is working to steady the ship for the Pelicans, and he was pleased with Zion Williamson’s work ethic.“I saw him at minicamp in L.A,” Green told Andscape. “He looked really good. His conditioning looked well. When he’s healthy.. he’s one of the best players in the league. We’re all committed to doing everything we can to help him stay as healthy as he can.”He was also keen to point out Williamson’s leadership qualities and what he intended to bring to the Pelicans in terms of personality.“There are definitely some leadership qualities that he possesses,” Green added. “The guys follow him…. So those are the things he’s focusing on. He understands that.”Williamson averaged 24.6 PPG, 7.2 RPG, and 5.3 APG over 30 games before suffering a season-ending injury last season, but this year he knows it’s now or never for a player many have labeled the best of his generation.