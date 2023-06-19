Hawks NBA draft picks 2023: When do the Atlanta Hawks pick? Order and more explored

The Atlanta Hawks own the 15th and 46th pick of the 2023 NBA Draft. Unless they pull off a trade before draft day, this will be the order the Hawks will be adding rookies to their team.

Who the Hawks will get will largely depend on what they plan to do with their veterans in the offseason. Team owner Antony Ressler has reportedly given the go-signal to make every player available for trade except for superstar guard Trae Young.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Atlanta traded for All-Star guard Dejounte Murray from the San Antonio Spurs in the summer of 2022 to pair with “Ice Trae.” The best the team could do was to make the playoffs via the play-in tournament by beating the Miami Heat. They then lost in seven games to the Boston Celtics.

Although the Young-Murray partnership wasn’t as seamless as expected, the Hawks are likely to keep the former Spur due to his two-way impact. Murray was also undeniably Atlanta’s second-best player in the playoffs after Young.

Perhaps the Hawks could address their frontline depth, particularly with Clint Capela probably on his way out. Atlanta may pick someone who can shore up its frontline.

The Atlanta Hawks could target one of Taylor Hendricks, Dereck Lively II and Bilal Coulibaly

If Taylor Hendricks is still somehow available when the Atlanta Hawks pick 15th, they shouldn’t let the opportunity pass up. He has a solid interior presence with more than-average shooting from outside.

The former Central Florida power forward averaged 15.1 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.7 blocks in his one season with the Knights. He shot 47.8% from the field, including 39.4% from behind the arc.

Hendricks’ combination of size, length, defense and shooting is just too good to pass up.

Dereck Lively II will be another name worth watching for the Atlanta Hawks. The former Duke center’s stock has surged that he may not even make it out of the Top 10. Some scouts consider him to be the best rim protector and interior defender in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Blue Devils @BlueDevils Duke nation, where are you hoping Dereck Lively II ends up on draft night? Duke nation, where are you hoping Dereck Lively II ends up on draft night? https://t.co/OTRQOkb1P6

Perhaps the most probable prospect the Hawks can get at the 15th spot is Bilal Coulibaly. Two months heading into the draft, some analysts thought of him as a late first-round talent. The Frenchman, who was Victor Wembanyama’s former teammate, has shown that he has a ton of potential.

Coulibaly doesn’t have the rim protection of Dereck Lively II or even Taylor Hendricks but he has way better shotmaking. He is an underrated athlete with a sneaky explosion. A few scouting reports noted his knack for making big shots.

Atlanta could select a wingman with outside shooting in the second round

Seth Lundy should add versatility and shooting to the Atlanta Hawks’ perimeter. He is 6-6 and about 219 pounds, making him NBA-ready as far as physique goes.

Lundy played four years at Penn State as their star small forward. In his senior year, he averaged 14.2 points on 45.0% shooting, including 40.0% from deep.

Jake🔔 @jspooky420 Seth Lundy



6’5 | SG/SF | Penn State

Seth Lundy 6’5 | SG/SF | Penn Statehttps://t.co/Xvn6rW8juy

The former Penn State star could be the third on the depth chart behind De’Andre Hunter and Saddiq Bey. Atlanta Hawks coach Quin Snyder could also use him as a shooting guard if and when the need calls for it.

Poll : 0 votes