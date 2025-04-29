Hawks part ways with VP Grant Liffman after GM Landry Fields exit: Report

The Atlanta Hawks are seemingly clearing house after missing out on the postseason for a second consecutive season. On Monday, Atlanta started a series of moves within the front office by parting ways with general manager, Landry Fields.

Ad

Fields served as the team's general manager for three seasons but was fired after the team's 40-42 campaign this season. The team made an in-house hire with the promotion of Onsi Saleh, who will take over as the general manager and oversee all basketball operations, per Yahoo Sports.

After the firing of Fields, the Hawks kept the ball rolling with the firing of vice president, Grant Liffman, Chris Haynes reported on Monday night. According to Haynes, Liffman played a crucial role in the team's acquisition of Dyson Daniels, who finished the season as a Defensive Player of the Year candidate for Atlanta.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"In wake of (the) Atlanta Hawks dismissing GM Landry Fields, the organization is also parting ways with VP of Pro Personnel Grant Liffman after three seasons with the team, league sources informed me."

Like Fields, Grant Liffman also served in his role over the past three seasons. The Hawks have not announced Liffman's replacement as of Monday night.

Trae Young 'likely' to return to Hawks next season

Despite several moves within the front office, Atlanta is not expected to move key pieces, including the team's top player, Trae Young. Young's name has been in rumors over the past few seasons, including this year's trade deadline.

Ad

Young remained on the team, leading Atlanta to a Play-In bid despite losses to the Orlando Magic and Miami Heat during the tournament, keeping the Hawks out of the postseason. After trade rumors reignited following the season's end, it appears Young will remain in Atlanta, according to NBA insiders Mark Stein and Jake Fischer.

"Talk of potential Young trades has undeniably faded after his generally strong 2024-25 season and return to All-Star status, which is in sharp contrast to the past few seasons that ended with no shortage of Trae Trade Talk," Fischer and Stein wrote on Sunday afternoon.

Ad

In his seventh NBA season, Trae Young made his fourth NBA All-Star appearance, averaging 24.2 points per game, shooting 41.1% from the field and 34.0% from beyond the arc. He also led the NBA in assists per game with 11.6, along with 3.1 rebounds per contest.

Young will be in the fourth year of a five-year, $215 million deal next season with a player option for the 2026-27 season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ethen Hutton Ethen Hutton is an analyst who works for Sportskeeda, covering College Football, the NFL, the NBA and the WNBA. Ethen graduated high school with academic and athletic honors and is a member of the National High School Honors Society. After a gap year, Ethen jumped into sports writing and has over two years of experience in the field.



Ethen was raised in Ohio and is a Cleveland Cavaliers fan. His favorite all-time player is Pete Maravich as his shooting and ball-handling abilities were way ahead of his time. His favorite player in today’s NBA is Nikola Jokic due to his fascinating skillset as a big man.



Ethen loves the storylines around the NBA and the chaos that the offseason and trade deadlines bring. He enjoys technical deep dives with strong statistical analysis as well as stories where he's able to take a stance as an analyst. He is very prideful in the correctness of his work and will do extensive research to ensure all facts and evidence are 100% accurate.



When not working, Ethen enjoys recording his sports podcast, Wide Right. He is also a very invested fantasy football player. Know More

Hawks Fan? Check out the latest Hawks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.