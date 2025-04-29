Hawks part ways with VP Grant Liffman after GM Landry Fields exit: Report

The Atlanta Hawks are seemingly clearing house after missing out on the postseason for a second consecutive season. On Monday, Atlanta started a series of moves within the front office by parting ways with general manager, Landry Fields.
Fields served as the team's general manager for three seasons but was fired after the team's 40-42 campaign this season. The team made an in-house hire with the promotion of Onsi Saleh, who will take over as the general manager and oversee all basketball operations, per Yahoo Sports.
After the firing of Fields, the Hawks kept the ball rolling with the firing of vice president, Grant Liffman, Chris Haynes reported on Monday night. According to Haynes, Liffman played a crucial role in the team's acquisition of Dyson Daniels, who finished the season as a Defensive Player of the Year candidate for Atlanta.
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
"In wake of (the) Atlanta Hawks dismissing GM Landry Fields, the organization is also parting ways with VP of Pro Personnel Grant Liffman after three seasons with the team, league sources informed me."
Like Fields, Grant Liffman also served in his role over the past three seasons. The Hawks have not announced Liffman's replacement as of Monday night.
Trae Young 'likely' to return to Hawks next season
Despite several moves within the front office, Atlanta is not expected to move key pieces, including the team's top player, Trae Young. Young's name has been in rumors over the past few seasons, including this year's trade deadline.
Young remained on the team, leading Atlanta to a Play-In bid despite losses to the Orlando Magic and Miami Heat during the tournament, keeping the Hawks out of the postseason. After trade rumors reignited following the season's end, it appears Young will remain in Atlanta, according to NBA insiders Mark Stein and Jake Fischer.
"Talk of potential Young trades has undeniably faded after his generally strong 2024-25 season and return to All-Star status, which is in sharp contrast to the past few seasons that ended with no shortage of Trae Trade Talk," Fischer and Stein wrote on Sunday afternoon.
In his seventh NBA season, Trae Young made his fourth NBA All-Star appearance, averaging 24.2 points per game, shooting 41.1% from the field and 34.0% from beyond the arc. He also led the NBA in assists per game with 11.6, along with 3.1 rebounds per contest.
Young will be in the fourth year of a five-year, $215 million deal next season with a player option for the 2026-27 season.
Hawks Fan? Check out the latest Hawks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.