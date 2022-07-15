“He absorbs everything you tell him, so I feel like he’s on the way” - Vince Carter says 3x All-Star needs a veteran in his corner, says he needs to keep grinding

Donovan Mitchell was in the news following Rudy Gobert's departure to the Minnesota Timberwolves. There is a debate over whether the 3x All-Star will remain with the Utah Jazz.

The Jazz have had incredible regular seasons in the last six years. However, they have failed to make it past the second round of the NBA playoffs since the 2007-08 season.

Frustrations took the better of the team, as their two stars reportedly started to butt heads. Many believe the 3x All-Star has a hand in Gobert's trade.

Regardless of all that has transpired, Vince Carter believes Mitchell is a superstar but needs to have a veteran in his corner. On the VC Show, Carter said:

(From 24:20)

"I think he's that guy, he can hoop, man. He can play, and he wants to get better. One of the things I admired about Donovan as a young boy when I met him, he asked questions."

When asked what advice he would give to Mitchell to take it to the next level, he said:

"Keep grinding, because I think he has it. You don't have to beg or question if he wants to get better. He wants to get better. That's understood, and you just continue to grow.

"I watched his growth. I always believe when you have young superstars, you put veterans around them that can help them get to another level, and help them grow.

"I thought Mike Conley really helped him grow as a player as a leader. You started seeing Donovan putting his arm around other guys and encouraging them, being in that corner, 'Aye keep shooting.'"

After recounting a moment where he saw the 3x All-Star play live and encouraged players regardless, he added:

"So, I feel like he's going to get there and he'll gain and have new life if he's moved to another team. But, I feel like whoever gets him, wherever he goes, or if he stays, he needs to continue having a veteran in his corner because he asks questions he's coachable. He absorbs everything you tell him so I feel like he's on the way."

The New York Knicks are interested in the 3x All-Star

Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz

Although it is unclear if th 3x All-Star with stay with the Jazz, that question has somewhat been answered. The Jazz are reportedly dealing with the New York Knicks over Mitchell, and there are no "untouchable players" on the roster.

The Jazz and Knicks have started talks on a potential Donovan Mitchell trade, per @ShamsCharania and @Tjonesonthenba Utah is focused on "obtaining draft picks" and there are no "untouchable players" currently on the roster

Utah has seemingly embraced a complete rebuild and are looking to get as many draft picks as possible. They received five future picks in the Gobert trade, coupled with several players.

While no one has questioned Mitchell's abilities, Shaquille O'Neal does not believe he has what it takes to be a superstar yet. But the 3x All-Star's contributions could help a decent team contend for a championship.

The Knicks had an outstanding 2020-21 season but crashed out of the playoffs in the first round.

Last year, they were beside themselves as they struggled to get things going throughout the season, eventually missing the playoffs. With Mitchell, the Knicks will strengthen their backcourt.

