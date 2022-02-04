“He acting like he’s Kyrie” - Stephen A. Smith critical of Julius Randle, says the New York Knicks should entertain trade offers for him

Famous TV personality Stephen A. Smith slammed New York Knicks forward Julius Randle for his poor performances, suggesting the franchise should consider trading the one-time All-Star.

On ESPN's "NBA Today" Thursday, Smith compared Randle to Kyrie Irving while expressing he isn't on the same level as the Brooklyn Nets star. Irving is arguably the most skilled player in the game today, and suggesting that Randle is not as talented as him is a plausible statement.

On the topic of trading Randle and his subpar production, Smith said:

"All you have to do is take the ball, attack or dish, attack or dish. He out there acting like he Kyrie. He don't have those kind of skills. He's a one-armed bandit. He's a modern-day Clyde Drexler, but you ain't on that level. When it's like that, pass the ball. And that's what he is not doing and the attitude problem.

"Of course, (the Knicks) should entertain trading him."

Randle won the 2021 Most Improved Player award while earning his first All-Star selection. He averaged 24.1 points, 6.0 assists and 10.2 boards per game while shooting 41% from beyond the arc and converting 81% of his free throws.

This season, Randle's numbers are down across the board. He is averaging 18.5 points, 5.1 assists and 9.9 rebounds per game while shooting 30% from downtown and 75% from the charity stripe.

Julius Randle over his last 10 games:14.8 PPG38.4% FG25.6% 3PT Julius Randle over his last 10 games: 14.8 PPG38.4% FG25.6% 3PT(🎥 @KnicksUnified ) https://t.co/WG0k9lZ09K

Many fans have demanded that the Knicks should either trade or bench him despite Randle being the star player under an extension.

The Knicks (24-28) are 12th in the Eastern Conference. If they continue to play at this rate or don't make any personnel changes, they will not only miss the playoffs but also not even make the play-in tournament.

Julius Randle's underwhelming performance this season is under a lot of scrutiny

Julius Randle of the New York Knicks celebrates after scoring,

Julius Randle's performance and behavior on the court is being labeled as lackadaisical, and he often appears disinterested during games. It's no surprise that fans and analysts have demanded that the New York Knicks trade him. He has been mentioned in trade rumors with players like the Sacramento Kings' De'Aaron Fox and the San Antonio Spurs' Dejounte Murray.

Randle has been seen arguing with his teammates, not joining the team huddle and appearing disengaged on the court. He is not making the effort to grab rebounds in crunch time while insisting on attempting ill-advised shots.

Reports have suggested coach Tom Thibodeau is upset with the one-time All-Star because of his inability to be selfless. Knicks superfan Stephen A. Smith resonated that sentiment on "NBA Today" when he said Randle is not passing the ball. His assists are down this season, and in the process of attempting poor shots, his scoring has taken a hit as well.

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer Under four minutes left in the game now.



Knicks trying to make one last run.



Here, Randle weakly dies on a screen off an inbound play, allowing Middleton to get a good look.



Middleton misses, yet Randle stands there and allows Connaughton to grab the loose ball. Under four minutes left in the game now. Knicks trying to make one last run.Here, Randle weakly dies on a screen off an inbound play, allowing Middleton to get a good look. Middleton misses, yet Randle stands there and allows Connaughton to grab the loose ball. https://t.co/Fl8WTMvvN1

Randle is certainly not going to make the All-Star team this season, and his future in New York is uncertain. The NBA trade deadline is a week away, so expect to see rumors mentioning his name in the coming days.

