  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Dennis Schroder
  • "He ain't understand how s**t went" - Ex-NBA champ reveals Dennis Schroder’s antics on Hawks that kept backcourt duo from seeing 'eye-to-eye'

"He ain't understand how s**t went" - Ex-NBA champ reveals Dennis Schroder’s antics on Hawks that kept backcourt duo from seeing 'eye-to-eye'

By Reign Amurao
Modified Sep 22, 2025 23:13 GMT
NBA: Atlanta Hawks at Indiana Pacers - Source: Imagn
Former NBA champion reveals why Dennis Schroder is the "most annoying teammate" - (Image Source: IMAGN)

Former NBA star Jeff Teague was part of the fairly successful Atlanta Hawks team during the mid-2010s with Dennis Schroder. He made the All-Star team, together with four of the starters, in 2015. During that time, the German star served as his backup point guard and showed promise on the court.

Ad

However, the two couldn't see eye-to-eye, and it led to the Hawks trading Teague to the Indiana Pacers. After the trade, Schroder became the full-time starting point guard for Atlanta.

Now, the one-time champion is retired from basketball and spends most of his time with his show, "Club 520 Podcast." The former Hawks great has shared some of the most hilarious anecdotes from his NBA career after becoming a member of the media. Additionally, he has disclosed some of the events that transpired during his playing career.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

He identified the person he believes to be the most obnoxious teammate he has ever had in his podcast over the weekend. To everyone's surprise, he mentioned Schroder and explained how he annoyed Teague.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"Most annoying was probably Dennis Schroder," he said. "He was annoying, man. I remember the days, being chopping on the block… the only reason me and Dennis didn't see eye-to-eye is because he was from a different country."
Ad
"He ain't understand how s**t went. So he was showing me s**t like what GM was saying, the assistant GM was sending his stats like, 'You're gonna be a starter one day.' Your stats compared to his stats. But he was showing me."
Ad

This isn't the first time that he's admitted to being annoyed at Dennis Schroder. In 2023, he named the German guard as the most annoying teammate he's had when he appeared as a guest on FanDuel TV's "Run It Back."

Now, Teague has moved on and Schroder has continued his career, even leading Germany to a gold medal finish in the 2025 FIBA EuroBasket.

Dennis Schroder won MVP at the 2025 EuroBasket

While Dennis Schroder is a role player in the NBA, he's a different player when playing internationally. Whenever he suits up for Germany, he turns into an elite superstar. Fans recently saw that version of him during the 2025 FIBA EuroBasket.

Ad

Schroder led the national team to a gold medal and even earned MVP honors. He's only the third German player to win the award, joining Chris Welp and NBA legend Dirk Nowitzki. During the tournament, he averaged 20.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 7.2 assists.

The point guard continues to dominate internationally, adding another accolade to his name. In the 2023 FIBA World Cup, Schroder led his team to win gold and also won the MVP award.

About the author
Reign Amurao

Reign Amurao

Twitter icon

Reign Amurao specializes in basketball at Sportskeeda, bringing 3 years of experience to his role and a Bachelor's Degree in Communication.

A fervent supporter of the Phoenix Suns, Reign was hooked to their electrifying "Seven-Seconds-Or-Less" offense, which epitomizes high-paced and high-intensity basketball. For Reign, Steve Nash is the ultimate floor general, and he believes Boris Diaw could've been the next Magic Johnson if he had a bit more discipline. 

From Reign's perspective, Anthony Edwards is a 90s player stuck in modern times, and Gregg Popovich is an ultimate winner with unparalleled success and leadership in the sport.

Reign's expertise lies in NBA history, particularly the significant moments and trends of the 2000s and 2010s. He prioritizes in-depth research using only credible sources to maintain accuracy in his articles, and avoids misleading topics.

Beyond basketball, Reign enjoys gaming with friends and watches comedy shows and films.

Know More

Hawks Fan? Check out the latest Hawks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Reign Amurao
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications