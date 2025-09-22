"He ain't understand how s**t went" - Ex-NBA champ reveals Dennis Schroder’s antics on Hawks that kept backcourt duo from seeing 'eye-to-eye'

Former NBA star Jeff Teague was part of the fairly successful Atlanta Hawks team during the mid-2010s with Dennis Schroder. He made the All-Star team, together with four of the starters, in 2015. During that time, the German star served as his backup point guard and showed promise on the court.However, the two couldn't see eye-to-eye, and it led to the Hawks trading Teague to the Indiana Pacers. After the trade, Schroder became the full-time starting point guard for Atlanta.Now, the one-time champion is retired from basketball and spends most of his time with his show, &quot;Club 520 Podcast.&quot; The former Hawks great has shared some of the most hilarious anecdotes from his NBA career after becoming a member of the media. Additionally, he has disclosed some of the events that transpired during his playing career.He identified the person he believes to be the most obnoxious teammate he has ever had in his podcast over the weekend. To everyone's surprise, he mentioned Schroder and explained how he annoyed Teague.&quot;Most annoying was probably Dennis Schroder,&quot; he said. &quot;He was annoying, man. I remember the days, being chopping on the block… the only reason me and Dennis didn't see eye-to-eye is because he was from a different country.&quot;&quot;He ain't understand how s**t went. So he was showing me s**t like what GM was saying, the assistant GM was sending his stats like, 'You're gonna be a starter one day.' Your stats compared to his stats. But he was showing me.&quot;This isn't the first time that he's admitted to being annoyed at Dennis Schroder. In 2023, he named the German guard as the most annoying teammate he's had when he appeared as a guest on FanDuel TV's &quot;Run It Back.&quot;Now, Teague has moved on and Schroder has continued his career, even leading Germany to a gold medal finish in the 2025 FIBA EuroBasket.Dennis Schroder won MVP at the 2025 EuroBasketWhile Dennis Schroder is a role player in the NBA, he's a different player when playing internationally. Whenever he suits up for Germany, he turns into an elite superstar. Fans recently saw that version of him during the 2025 FIBA EuroBasket.Schroder led the national team to a gold medal and even earned MVP honors. He's only the third German player to win the award, joining Chris Welp and NBA legend Dirk Nowitzki. During the tournament, he averaged 20.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 7.2 assists. The point guard continues to dominate internationally, adding another accolade to his name. In the 2023 FIBA World Cup, Schroder led his team to win gold and also won the MVP award.