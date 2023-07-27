"He aint never really been by himself": Despite winning 3 titles with the Heat, Jeff Teague doesn't think Dwyane Wade is better than James Harden

Dwyane Wade has had a decorated career as one of the best shooting guards to play in the NBA, which justifies his induction into the Hall of Fame. James Harden, meanwhile, isn't done playing but has been at the top of the list when talking about great shooting guards.

Former NBA player Jeff Teague shared some strong opinions regarding the two All-Star guards. Many reckon Wade has had a better career than Harden, thanks to his three titles with the Miami Heat. The former Atlanta Hawks point guard, though, shared that he doesn't share the same sentiment as most fans.

Given that Wade has had better teammates, Teague pointed out that Harden has a better case of being a better player.

"D. Wade had Shaq and he had Bron," Teague said. "He ain't never really been by himself. When Miami was by themselves, they were trash.

"(Harden's) better than D. Wade bro, I'm sorry."

Teague makes a valid point about Harden not having a better-supporting cast than Wade. Before "The Beard"'s departure from the Rockets, he has always been the lone star of the team. Even with Dwight Howard, the ten-time All-Star appeared to be doing everything on his own.

The only time he's had a reliable star to help him win was when he was traded to the Brooklyn Nets. Unfortunately, due to a plethora of problems, that didn't work out.

Now, he's teamed up with the reigning MVP of the league, but for some reason, Harden wants to be traded to the LA Clippers.

Dwyane Wade touches Allen Iverson's heart by choosing him as his presenter in Hall of Fame

Dwyane Wade will be inducted into the Hall of Fame with Dirk Nowitzki and Pau Gasol this summer.

As a token of his appreciation for his contributions to the game, Wade chose Allen Iverson as his presenter. After finding out about that, Iverson took the opportunity to thank Wade for choosing him.

The former Philadelphia 76ers star thanked Wade on Instagram and showed how much he appreciated being part of the Heat star's Hall of Fame career.

"What a honor!! @dwyanewade" Iverson posted.

The two shared countless battles on the court, but Wade never forgot to show Iverson how much he means to the game. Through his game-changing crossover and fashion sense, it helped the 6-foot-4 legend cement his name as one of the best players in league history.

