“He averaged 27 and 7 and 7 when he was out of shape” - NBA analyst backing Zion Williamson to be an MVP candidate

The hype train for Zion Williamson is back. NBA experts are excited to see him back on the floor for the New Orleans Pelicans. ESPN's Marc J. Spears is thrilled with Williamson's return to the hardwood and expects big things from the former Duke star.

ESPN's Senior NBA Writer Marc J. Spears is high on the Williamson hype train. Williamson has finally reached an ideal body weight that has allowed him to perform well during his first game back in the NBA. And even though it's just the preseason, it's evident that Williamson is much more comfortable.

"I'm buying," Spears said. "Zion looks like he's in great shape. I saw him in Smoothie King Center last week, it looks like he's been eating some great smoothies, some healthy smoothies."

"He averaged 27 and 7 and 7 when he was out of shape. What's he going to do now while he's in shape?"

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA



"Imma tell y'all now, he's gonna be an MVP candidate." @MarcJSpears is buying a BIG season from Zion"Imma tell y'all now, he's gonna be an MVP candidate." .@MarcJSpears is buying a BIG season from Zion 👀 "Imma tell y'all now, he's gonna be an MVP candidate." https://t.co/5IoNi564iT

"Imma tell y'all now, he's gonna be an MVP candidate. The smile, the bounce from Duke is back. He's gonna be special this season."

Zion Williamson is coming off a foot injury that held him back from playing last season. He suffered the injury weeks before the start of the 2021 Summer League and spent most of last season rehabbing his foot. But that wasn't the only obstacle he had to overcome during the 2021-22 NBA season.

During his rehab process, Williamson caught the attention of many as he was unable to control his weight gain. This change caused people to criticize Williamson's weight management while in rehab.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



Failure to meet this could reduce his guaranteed money. Zion Williamson's new contract extension will require his weight and body fat percentage to add up to less than 295, per @cclark_13 Failure to meet this could reduce his guaranteed money. Zion Williamson's new contract extension will require his weight and body fat percentage to add up to less than 295, per @cclark_13 Failure to meet this could reduce his guaranteed money. https://t.co/vjCaqNQ33t

The good thing for the young forward is that he can control his weight. The former number-one pick achieved ideal and comfortable pressure on his body.

Winning the MVP award is possible for Zion Williamson

New Orleans Pelicans v Chicago Bulls

Zion Williamson is still one of the top talents in the NBA today. Despite missing the entirety of last season, Williamson shouldn't be underestimated by most people. The Pelicans have formed a tremendous supporting cast around the young forward. He has enough to take his game to the next level.

The Pelicans also have All-Stars Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum. Jose Alvarado and Herbert Jones are young role players who helped the Pelicans make their playoff push last season. Second-year coach Willie Green could lead the team to new heights with Williamson's return.

Williamson is a sure-fire beast inside for the Pelicans. He felt more important to the team last year due to his absence. The one-time All-Star has addressed his issues while away.

Williamson looked more comfortable shooting from the 3-point area during the team's preseason games. It's still unclear, however, how often he'll rely on making shots on the perimeter. But his improved shooting has made him a deadlier scorer.

Williamson also looks more comfortable attacking the rim despite losing some weight. He seemed more controlled and relaxed in attacking the rim.

While many pick favorites to win the MVP, Zion Williamson shouldn't be overlooked this season.

