“[He]beats you, you kinda gotta live with it” – Draymond Green on Lonnie Walker’s 4th quarter heroics

Lonnie Walker IV was the unsung hero for the LA Lakers after he dropped 15 points off the bench, helping his squad capture the win. Draymond Green sounded off on their Game 4 loss against the Lakers which ended in a series of unfortunate events for the Golden State Warriors in the closing seconds of their bout.

The Warriors were looking forward to even the series last night in Los Angeles. However, a total team effort from the Lakers made it difficult for them to capture a win on the road, which is crucial at this point in the series. Among those who helped tremendously was Walker, who had 15 points off the bench in his third game of the series.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Following the game, Green credited the young guard as one of the significant players that helped Los Angeles capture the win from last night's game. The Warriors forward talked about Walker in his podcast recently, after they lost an important playoff game.

"Lonnie Walker beats you, you kinda gotta live with it." Green said.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral



- Draymond Green



(Via “Lonnie Walker beats you, you kinda gotta live with it.”- Draymond Green(Via @TheVolumeSports “Lonnie Walker beats you, you kinda gotta live with it.” - Draymond Green (Via @TheVolumeSports ) https://t.co/y0kNAaI1dC

Golden State fumbled the bag late in the fourth quarter after an attempt to replicate the "Hammer Play" to tie the game. LeBron James was able to read the play and call out defensive rotations earlier, which helped the Lakers adjust on the defense. Los Angele needs one more win to end the series and advance to the Western Conference finals.

Steph Curry played his hear out and had a triple-double in an attempt to win one game on the road. Curry had 31 points, ten rebounds and 14 assists for the Warriors. LeBron countered his performance with his own stellar outing. King James had 27 points, nine rebounds and six assists for Los Angeles.

The 2020 champions have a chance to return to the Western Conference Finals.

You might also be interested in reading this: Lonnie Walker IV becomes the first Laker to have 15 points off the bench in the fourth quarter of a playoff game since Kobe Bryant

Lonnie Walker IV should have more playing time in their series against the Warriors

Golden State Warriors v Los Angeles Lakers - Game Four

The second-round series between the Warriors and the Lakers have been fun to watch. Both teams aren't ready to back down and have all-time great players leading their squads. Lonnnie Walker IV had a chance to show out his game in last night's game and he should have more opportunities like what he had in Game 4.

His tenacity off the bench can't be matched by anyone in the Warriors' bench. The only player who could come close to matching his energy is Jordan Poole, and he's struggled a ton in this year's playoffs.

Los Angeles has an opportunity to end the series in five games and Walker's ability to be a sparkplug could be their key to ending the series.

Also read: "Put the Lakers on his back" - Magic Johnson raves about Lonnie Walker IV as he dominates in the 4th quarter against the Warriors

Poll : 0 votes