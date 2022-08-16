“He blew it up right before our very eyes” - Skip Bayless says Kevin Durant has let go of any leverage he had with the Nets, believes he should’ve stayed quiet

Kevin Durant first demanded a trade out of Brooklyn, then demanded that Joe Tsai fire the team's general manager and coach. There have been rumors about Durant potentially retiring before next season. However, the NBA superstar said he would not do that. Skip Bayless believes that sharing this information was a wrong move on Durant's end.

"He should've let it sit out there that maybe he'll retire," the NBA analyst said. "Kevin Durant, right before your very eyes, just handed over whatever leverage he had left."

The two-time NBA champion may have lost his leverage, but the Nets are still in a difficult situation. They refuse to trade Durant unless they receive a significant package in return for him. Yet their asking price is too high to garner any serious interest.

Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets seemingly can't find a solution that will benefit both sides. The superstar wants to be traded to a contender, which is almost impossible considering the Nets want both draft picks and star players in return.

The Utah Jazz received four first-round picks and five players for Rudy Gobert, leading the Nets to believe they could get more for Durant.

Kevin Durant has no leverage either. He may have had it when he requested the trade, but the situation has changed. After asking Joe Tsai to fire Sean Marks and Steve Nash, Durant may have ended his career in Brooklyn.

The Nets could trade him to whichever team they choose. It could be either a contender or a team that finished at the bottom of the standings last season. Players may have significant power in the NBA, but the Nets seem to have more leverage in this situation.

Will Durant retire this summer?

Kevin Durant will not retire. Despite rumors that the superstar might not play next season, the 12-time NBA All-Star will likely suit up for a season opener.

The Nets superstar posted a tweet, revealing that he doesn't plan on retiring anytime soon. Skip Bayless said Durant revealing his intentions weakens Durant's leverage.

Kevin Durant @KDTrey5 I know most people will believe unnamed sources over me but if it’s anyone out there that’ll listen, I don’t plan on retiring anytime soon. Shit is comical at this point. I know most people will believe unnamed sources over me but if it’s anyone out there that’ll listen, I don’t plan on retiring anytime soon. Shit is comical at this point.

Durant has four years left on his contract with the Brooklyn Nets, putting him in a challenging position.

Durant remains one of the best scorers in the league, averaging 29.9 points per game on 51.8% shooting last season. He will turn 34 in September and will be 37 when his contract expires, making this a significant contract for Durant. He may believe his time to win as the centerpiece of a franchise is dwindling.

