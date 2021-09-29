"He can make almost every shot" - Luka Doncic believes Kristaps Porzingis will have a great season for the Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis are two of the best players in the Dallas Mavericks roster. The two have made quite a name for themselves, courtesy of stellar individual performances from them in their careers. However, the two have not been able to lead the Mavericks past the first round of the playoffs in two previous seasons.

After the Mavs' exit in the 2021 playoffs, it was reported that Kristaps Porzingis was done playing with Luka Doncic. However, as time progressed things seemed to get better and it looks like the two are all set to carry the Dallas Mavericks further into the playoffs. Speaking about his counterpart at the media day press conference, Luka Doncic said:

"I mean first of all, he's 220 ... whatever 220 centimeters, I don't know. He can make almost every shot, he's in way better shape this year, especially mentally. You could see him having a good time when we were playing pickup and I think he was going to have a great season this year."

Luka Doncic had an exceptional series against the Los Angeles Clippers. He averaged 35.7 PPG, 7.9 RPG and 10.3 APG in the seven-game series for the Dallas Mavericks. Porzingis, on the other hand, looked short of his potential best and completely misfired during the first round of the playoffs.

After underperforming to his expectations during the 2021 playoffs, Kristaps Porzingis put in a lot of work during the offseason. If he gets going and delivers his best season and Luka continues to spark his magic, the Dallas Mavericks definitely have a strong chance of making a deep playoff run during the 2021-22 playoffs.

Luka Doncic opens up on his expectations for the season with the Dallas Mavericks

Dallas Mavericks v Los Angeles Clippers - Game One

The Dallas Mavericks have been knocked out in the first round of the playoffs for two consecutive seasons. Although Luka Doncic put up special performances on both occasions, the Mavs fell short on both occasions against the Clippers. With a complete shuffle of the coaching staff, the Mavs look like a completely refurbished side entering the 2021-22 season. Speaking about the same during the media day press conference, Luka Doncic said:

"I mean, I'm always excited for the start of the season. There's a lot of new things, it's been special this year. Almost a whole new coaching staff you know some new players and I'm really excited and I think we're gonna be great together."

Luka Doncic is regarded as an early favorite to win the coveted MVP trophy. His talent and skill will be the key to the Mavericks' chances of making a deep playoff run. Jason Kidd's arrival has made things a lot more interesting, as he was an elite point guard in his days and his presence could elevate Luka's game to the next level and thereby make the Dallas Mavericks a force to be reckoned with in the West.

