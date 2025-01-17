"He can do technical stuff MJ can do" - Kevin Durant snubs Michael Jordan & LeBron James on his 'all-hoopers' team

Kevin Durant caused quite a stir in the basketball community over his all-time "hooper" team he unveiled on Wednesday on the "Out The Mud" podcast.

Durant settled on the following lineup (Timestamp: 58:35):

Durant deliberated between a couple of names at different positions (Michael Jordan or Kobe Bryant at shooting guard, Tracy McGrady or Carmelo Anthony at small forward) before deciding on his list.

When asked for his reasoning behind choosing Bryant over Jordan, the Phoenix Suns star said:

"In pureness, Kobe can shoot that 3-ball, he can handle, he got the wiggle and he can do all the technical stuff that MJ can do, so it's a toss-up, but I'm gonna go Kobe at my two."

However, there's a significant name left off the list which one fan pointed out.

Many people may also be wondering why LeBron James was not considered or even mentioned in the conversation. However, it could be in part due to Durant and James sharing the same position all their careers and Durant having himself on the list, which would take James' spot on other lists.

Kevin Durant opens up about why he wears No. 35

The No. 35 is almost synonymous with Kevin Durant at this point. He's worn No. 35 for almost every NBA team he has played on (except when he wore No. 7 with the Brooklyn Nets).

Many fans have asked why KD chose the number, and he opened up about it on the "Out The Mud" podcast.

Charles Craig was Durant's first basketball coach when played at a recreational center in his neighborhood. Durant said Craig coached him from ages 8-12 and was instrumental in KD getting to where he is today. However, in Durant's junior year of high school, Craig was murdered at a barber shop in the neighborhood at the age of 35.

Durant said he wishes Craig could see where he is now in basketball but that he wears No. 35 to show respect and symbolize all Craig did for him in his basketball journey.

