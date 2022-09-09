“He has his own category Best shooter ever…Greatest player ever, 10 people in that category.”- Shaquille O’Neal propounds Stephen Curry an all-time great, says he has a unique category

Compliments towards Stephen Curry are overflowing. NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal has always admired the eight-time All-Star and he recently gave Curry some more respect.

The Golden State Warriors struck gold when they drafted Stephen Curry with the seventh pick back in 2009. It's also worth mentioning that at an age where retired players often criticize current stars, Curry has found a big fan in Shaquille O'Neal.

Although not known for his shooting ability, O'Neal is extremely fond of the Warriors' point guard. Shaq was also the only person on "Inside the NBA" who picked Golden State to win the 2022 championship.

In a recent interview with Dime Magazine, the Los Angeles Lakers legend shared his thoughts on Curry being a unique NBA player. He said:

"Because there’s no one like him. People remember Shaq, there was no one like him. He’s one of those players.

"He has his own category: Best shooter ever. Not one of the best shooters, not Ray Allen, not Reggie Miller, he is the best shooter ever... But in his category, he’s by himself. Greatest player ever, 10 people in that category."

Curry's revolutionary three-point range has completely changed the way basketball is played today.

Stephen Curry picked which title he values more, the 2022 title or the pair he won with Kevin Durant

Winning the championship more than once puts a player on a different level. Throughout the course of the NBA, only a few players have had the opportunity to win multiple titles.

Curry won his first championship back in 2015. It was a hard-fought series for the Warriors. His teammate Andre Iguodala won the finals MVP that year.

Curry then won back-to-back championships in 2017 and 2018. These titles are controversial on their own. Many believe that the Warriors signing Kevin Durant in 2016 was the reason why they won back-to-back titles. With Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant and Draymond Green, it became a super team that was almost impossible to beat.

The Warriors' most recent title win was what the two-time MVP chose when asked which title was his favorite. Maybe because it was the title that ultimately got him a Finals MVP.

"You don't find me ugly crying on the court for no reason." Stephen Curry said.

“No, I want this one. No, give me this one, all day everyday."

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors aren't done winning. They will be gunning for a repeat this upcoming season.

