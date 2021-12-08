“He would not chase a record like that at the expense of a game” – Steve Kerr is clear that the Golden State Warriors’ Steph Curry would go for the all-time 3-point record only in the context of the Portland Trail Blazers matchup 

The NBA universe is buzzing with excitement as Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors closes in on Ray Allen’s all-time regular season three-point record. Curry now has 2958 career triples, trailing Allen’s 2973 threes by only 15 long-range splashes. Speculation is rife about whether the 33-year-old can overtake Allen in the Warriors' next game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

However, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr is very clear that Steph Curry would not selfishly chase a personal milestone irrespective of the game situation. Speaking on the Damon and Ratto podcast, Kerr said before Wednesday night’s contest against Portland:

“He [Steph Curry] would not chase a record like that at the expense of a game. If it were to happen it would happen in the context of the game.”

Kerr went on to explain that this Warriors unit has more important priorities than getting caught up in “numbers and stats.” He explained:

“We're not going to get too caught up in numbers and stats... In the end it's really all about winning a championship. That's the goal.”

Golden State Warriors' Steph Curry would need to create new single-game triples record to overtake Ray Allen on Wednesday

The most threes that Steph Curry has hit in a single NBA game is 13. The league-best record of 14 triples is held by Curry’s Golden State Warriors teammate, Klay Thompson.

Curry would, therefore, create a new NBA record if he hits 15 or more threes to equal (or surpass) Allen on Wednesday against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Following the Warriors’ win against Orlando on Monday, Steph Curry was asked about the possibility of creating a new single-game NBA record of most threes to get to Allen’s mark.

Curry was clear that he was backing himself to shatter the all-time record by creating a new single-game record. At the same time, he was emphatic that the game would determine how he goes about the task.

Curry opined:

“Anything is possible. What is it 15? That’s funny because I know what that means. Klay’s record and all of that too. So, we will see… If you’ve seen the way I play, especially recently, I’m not shy about shooting the ball. The game will dictate what that looks like. I’m not coming out with that as a true goal or like how I play, but crazier things have happened.”

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh