"He was compromised a while ago" - Charles Barkley Bud Light rant leaves boycotters triggered

Charles Barkley showed why he's an ally of the LGBTQIA+ community after ranting about people who boycotted Bud Light. However, some fans were not happy and were triggered by the Hall of Famer's comments.

In a video that went viral on social media, Barkley called out the people who got angry at Bud Light for making trans actress Dylan Mulvaney an endorser. It got so bad for the beer company that its sales went down, stocks fell by 20% and it was no longer the top-selling beer in the United States.

"So I'm gonna buy some drinks for y'all and I'm gonna buy Bud Light," Barkley said. Hey, lemme tell you something. All you rednecks or a**holes who don't want to drink Bud Light, f**k y'all. Hey, y'all can't cancel me. I ain't worried about getting canceled.

"Because lemme tell you something, if y'all fire me and gimme all that money, I'm gonna be playing golf every f**king day. So listen, as I said last night, if you're gay, God bless you. If you're trans, God bless you. And if you have a problem with them, f**k you."

As expected, some fans on social media were triggered by Charles Barkley's remarks. One fan even claimed that Bud Light was paying Barkley, who recently signed a $100 million contract with Turner Sports.

"He was compromised a while ago. He says whatever for money, can't blame him though I am sure they pay well."

"A good triggered tirade is surely to win us over. The problem for Bud Light is that the people have moved on and are enjoying their new brews. I can't be mad at Chuck, and he's right. He won't be canceled because most folks like me love him too much to do it."

However, not all people were against Charles Barkley's comments. Some showed support for the former NBA MVP.

"Finally didn't think I'd live to see a Charles Barkley redemption arc but ok."

"I've always loved Charles. He's never afraid to say what he thinks. He's a really smart guy, super funny and was a pretty great basketball player. He was a big presence here in Phoenix for a long time. I'm with Charles on this issue."

Charles Barkley also defended the LGBTQIA+ community last year

For the people who were surprised by Charles Barkley's comments about the LGBTQIA+ community, you're in for a treat. Barkley basically said the same thing at the same time last year, which was after the American Century Championship. Just remove the Bud Light rant and it's almost the same speech.

"I wanna say this. If you're gay and transgender, I love you," Barkley said last year. "And if anybody gives you s**t, you tell 'em Charles said, "F**k you!"

