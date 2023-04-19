"He has crossed the line over the years” – Steve Kerr blames Draymond Green's history for receiving suspension

The Golden State Warriors will be taking on the Sacramento Kings in Game 3 without Draymond Green after the league announced his suspension on Tuesday. Warriors coach Steve Kerr shared his thoughts on the suspension, which could cause Golden State some trouble on Thursday.

Kerr has coached Green since the forward's third season in the NBA. Through his system, he was able to utilize Draymond's unique set of skills, which helped the team win four championships since the 2015.

"It's not anything that we can control," Kerr said. "Draymond is incredibly competitive and passionate and fiery, and he's helped us win four championships. I've said it a million times, we don't have a single championship here without Draymond Green, and that's the truth.

"He has crossed the line over the years, and that's part of it. We will go to bat for Draymond and go to battle with him every day of the week."

The NBA suspended Green for stepping on the chest of Sacramento's Domantas Sabonis during the Kings' 114-106 Game 2 win on Monday. The four-time champion's actions came after Sabonis grabbed his foot after falling down. Draymond was issued with a flagrant-2 foul, while Sabonis received a technical foul.

The Warriors will host the Kings in Game 3 without their star forward. To add to Golden State's pressure, Sacramento leads the series 2-0.

JJ Redick weighs in on the Draymond Green situation

Not having Draymond Green in one game in the first-round of the Western Conference playoffs while trailing the series isn't good for the Warriors.

However, ESPN's JJ Redick said that not everything that has happened to the team is Green's fault.

"Referees have dictated too much," Redick said. "He (Sabonis) pulls down Draymond Green on the defensive rebound. I watched that clip five times yesterday from three different angles. Not only does he pull him down, as Draymond tries to get up, he reaches around and grabs his legs so that he can't run down the court.

"Earlier in the fourth, Draymond gets a defensive rebound, Sabonis elbows him and he’s running by when he flops to the ground. ... The referees have dictated too much in the Kings' favor in this series."

One thing is for certain, Green's past unsportsmanlike actions have started to haunt him. This could tarnish his reputation as one of the league's best defenders and players.

