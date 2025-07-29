  • home icon
"He should be crying for having 0 rings" - NBA fans roast Chris Paul for choking up as Clippers faithful chant his name in LA reunion 

By Nandjee Ranjan
Published Jul 29, 2025 03:02 GMT
Minnesota Timberwolves v Oklahoma City Thunder - Game Two - Source: Getty
NBA fans roasted Chris Paul after he teared up with fans chanting his name [Picture Credit: Getty]

NBA fans roasted Chris Paul after a clip of him getting emotional at the LA Clippers' introductory press conference on Monday. The 40-year-old future Hall of Fame player returned to the Clippers after eight years since leaving the team in 2017-18.

As Paul took the stage at the press conference, hundreds of Clippers fans gathered around the stage started chanting "CP3." Getting the love from the city upon his return, Paul got emotional. The veteran player choked up, trying to control his tears.

However, it seems some fans trolled the "Point God" for his reaction.

One fan roasted the NBA veteran for not having won a single title:

Another fan said Paul was unnecessarily getting emotional:

One fan predicted how the Clippers' season could go with the addition of another veteran in Paul:

A fan added:

One fan believes Paul should simply retire:

Bleacher Report shared a clip of the moment in an Instagram post, where more fans shared their thoughts:

"They really found all the Clipper fans in the world and put them in the same room," one fan wrote.
"Overcome" bro is earning his check by being an actor," another fan said.
Chris Paul addresses potential retirement from NBA

Earlier this year, when Chris Paul spoke to Jemele Hill, he said that he wouldn't play more than a year in the NBA. The 40-year-old veteran was an unrestricted free agent before he signed a one-year contract with the LA Clippers.

Many believe the upcoming season could be the final chapter in Paul's NBA career, but "CP3" is not entirely sure about the future. ESPN's Malika Andrews spoke to Paul in a sit-down interview and asked if the 2025-26 season would be his last.

"I don't know," Paul said.

The 12x All-Star added that he was just focused on playing basketball and approaching this season with gratitude:

"I think throughout the season, at some point ... you know. You sort of figure it out yourself, it tells you.
"More than anything this season, I will definitely enjoy it. I don't take this for granted. I've been wanting to get back with my family for a while," he added. "To now have that opportunity, this was not a definite, this was not something that always comes around, so I approach it with so much gratitude."
The 2025-26 season will be Chris Paul's 21st in the NBA. Previously, he played six seasons with the Clippers and took the team into the playoffs every season. Paul averaged 18.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 9.8 assists and 2.2 steals in the Clippers jersey.

How do you think Chris Paul and the LA Clippers will fare next season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

