"He and Dirk Nowitzki" - Lamar Odom reveals first player to 'bust his a**' in NBA

Lamar Odom, like any NBA player, wanted to make a statement when he joined the league back in 1999. The former LA Lakers forward wanted to prove that he belonged to the NBA and that he could make a difference for his team.

However, there was a moment when he discovered that this was a completely different world compared to his college years.

Lamar Odom revealed that the first player that made him understand that the NBA is a whole different level of basketball was Kevin Garnett. After him, came another legendary player, Dirk Nowitzki.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Speaking on the "Knuckleheads Podcast," Odom said the following:

"Kevin Garnett. He was the player, at that time, that I looked up to the most, growing up it was Magic Johnson, but at that time, it was KG. He was so intense. His intensity could be a form of intimidation.

"I was still trying to do my thing, but he was the first person to bust my a** when I joined the NBA. He and Dirk Nowitzki."

Kevin Garnett was one of the toughest big men that stepped foot on an NBA court. Even though he was not the most talented player offensively, his defense was always elite, and he went down in history as one of the best defenders of all time.

Garnett spent his career between the Minnesota Timberwolves, Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets. A 15-time All-Star, he won the championship once (2008), while also named MVP of the season (2004) and Defensive Player of the Year (2008).

Meanwhile, Nowitzki spent his entire career with the Dallas Mavericks (1998-2019) and led the franchise to its sole title in 2011, while claiming the Finals MVP award. He was also an NBA MVP back in 2007.

Once an NBA champion, Lamar Odom came a step away from death

Lamar Odom had a career full of ups and downs. He was one of the best LA Clippers players early in his career (1999-2003), but never managed to make them a title contender.

He was consistent while with the Miami Heat (2003/04), while struggling in his first seasons with the Lakers (2004-2011).

His best time in the league was between 2009 and 2011, when he thrived in a sixth-man role and claimed two titles with the 17-time NBA champions (2009, 2010). Lamar Odom was also named Sixth Man of the Year in 2011, but his career declined since then.

He never found his place in the Dallas Mavericks' and Clippers' rotation (2011-2013) and played one season overseas (2014, Baskonia, Spain) before retiring.

Then, his problems started, as he got addicted to alcohol and drugs and came a step away from death due to an overdose in 2015 and 2016.

Eventually, Odom managed to keep his addiction in check, but, as he told Richardson and Miles, it's a constant battle.