“He has exceeded everything you could have possibly thought he could be, but he's still not Jordan” - NBA analyst says LeBron James is easily the most disrespected player in NBA history

Although LeBron James has cemented himself as one of the best players in NBA history, many still believe he is underappreciated. That group includes analyst Shannon Sharpe, who believes LeBron has been "disrespected" due to the names he is consistently compared to.

On "Skip and Shannon: Undisputed," Sharpe said that although James has exceeded all expectations, public opinion still favors Michael Jordan or Kobe Bryant. Jordan won six titles, while Bryant won five.

"It's not even close. ... LeBron James," Sharpe said. "He has exceeded everything you could have possibly thought he could be, but he's still not Jordan. He's not graceful like Kobe, and he cakewalked the East."

UNDISPUTED @undisputed



"It's not even close...LeBron James. He has exceeded everything you could have possibly thought he could be, but he's still not Jordan, he's not graceful like Kobe, and he cake walked the East." — Who the most disrespected player in NBA history?"It's not even close...LeBron James. He has exceeded everything you could have possibly thought he could be, but he's still not Jordan, he's not graceful like Kobe, and he cake walked the East." — @ShannonSharpe Who the most disrespected player in NBA history?"It's not even close...LeBron James. He has exceeded everything you could have possibly thought he could be, but he's still not Jordan, he's not graceful like Kobe, and he cake walked the East." — @ShannonSharpe https://t.co/D5pExl6co9

LeBron James looks to get the LA Lakers back into the playoffs

LA Lakers superstar LeBron James at the 2022 NBA Summer League

There's will always be comparisons of NBA legends. When it comes to LeBron James, his impressive list of accomplishments can stand up to just about anyone in league history.

Although James hasn't won as many championships as some of the other legendary players, the rest of his resume speaks for itself. James is an 18-time All-Star and has won four MVP awards as well as four championships. He's also on pace to break Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time scoring record this year.

After a disappointing 2021-22 season, the LA Lakers are trying to return to the playoffs.

Meanwhile, LeBron continues to defy the odds, as he averaged 30.3 points per game last season at the age of 37.

If the Lakers can stay healthy, they could return to being a factor in the Western Conference. It won't be easy as the West has rapidly improved in overall competition and talent.

The Lakers went 33-49 and finished 11th in the West last season. It's been a sharp dropoff since the Lakers won the 2020 championship in the bubble. They went 42-30 and lost in the first round of the playoffs in 2020-21.

James has won four championships with three franchises, but he hasn't had the consistent success as a Laker that he had on previous teams. Despite winning the 2020 title, the Lakers have missed the playoffs twice and had the first-round flameout.

James, who signed a two-year contract extension this month, should be eager to get back to the playoffs and make another championship run. He said as much in a tweet during the summer, vowing to never miss the playoffs again.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein