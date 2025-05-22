“He flops every play too”: Michael Jordan's ex-teammate Ron Harper launches scathing attack on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander over foul-grifting accusations 

On Tuesday, Michael Jordan's ex-teammate Ron Harper watched as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the OKC Thunder to a Game 1 win victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves. Harper, though, took issue with SGA's signature style of play.
In a series of Tweets, the five-time NBA champion attacked Gilgeous-Alexander's foul-baiting style of offense. For one, Harper reacted to a sequence in which the Thunder guard fell to the ground while being defended by Anthony Edwards:
"He flop every play too it’s baby basketball," Harper commented.
After a fourth quarter sequence in which SGA drew a foul and made a shot while falling on his knees, Harper reacted with ill will rather than admiration.
"Someone gonna give him 1 good hard foul, Harper tweeted.
When a fan stated that Gilgeous-Alexander is "really not a good watch" and the Wolves-Thunder series would draw "really bad ratings," Harper expressed his agreement.
"I can't watch it now..." he responded.
Another fan echoed this sentiment by claiming that SGA's style of play was the reason that "people stopped watching the NBA." Harper minced no words in backing up this fan's statement.
"Bad basketball flop flop all over the court," he posted on X.
Though many netizens — Harper included — have lobbied plenty of criticism at Gilgeous-Alexander, the OKC star appears to be headed towards a career milestone. On Wednesday, NBA insider Shams Charania reported that SGA is set to be named the 2025 MVP.
In all likelihood, Harper and every other NBA observer online will have something to say about this.
Michael Jordan's ex-teammate Ron Harper claps back at critics challenging his credibility: "Enjoy your life 'cause I do"
Harper himself has been on the receiving end of criticism as fans challenge his basketball takes. Last week, he decided to respond to all those doubting his credibility.
"I love how others try to discredit my career in the NBA and talk basketball too me," Harper tweeted. "it’s a joke enjoy you life cause I do."
During his heyday in the late 90s and early aughts, Harper won three NBA titles with the Chicago Bulls and two more with the LA Lakers, who were led by Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant. The championship-laden resume is perhaps one of many reasons that Harper is enjoying life.
