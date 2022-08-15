“He be giving y'all fits, so imagine what MJ would do to y’all” - Evan Turner believes a healthy Kawhi Leonard can cause a lot of problems for the opposition

LA Clippers fans will get to see their talisman Kawhi Leonard in action in the upcoming NBA season. After missing the entire season due to a torn ACL in his right knee, Leonard is ready to make his comeback.

The 2-time NBA champion has had a huge impact on the Clippers since his arrival in 2019. Leonard led the franchise to the Western Conference semifinals in his first season and to the Conference Finals in the second season. They fell to the Phoenix Suns on the final hurdle.

Due to his absence in the 2020-21 season, the franchise had a poor run and was unable to make it to the playoffs. Former NBA player Evan Turner, co-host of "Point Forward," had earlier stated that a healthy and fit Kawhi Leonard would be difficult to contain. He added that a match-up between the LA Lakers and the LA Clippers (with "The Terminator") is a must-see on TV.

"I said a lot of yall struggle with a healthy Kawhi, he be giving you all fits," Turner said. "So imagine what MJ would do to y'all. Like Kawhi be giving a lot of people problems and he not MJ."

Kawhi Leonard and the LA Clippers ceiling in the 2022-23 NBA season

Kawhi Leonard #2 of the LA Clippers brings up the ball against the Dallas Mavericks during game one of the Western Conference first round series at Staples Center on May 22, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

With Leonard healthy and back on the LA Clippers roster, the franchise will look to have a better campaign in the 2022-23 NBA season. However, the Clippers failed to make it past the play-in tournament the previous season. They look like a better team going into the upcoming season.

With the signing of John Wall on a two-year contract, the Clippers will field a more experienced and talented roster. The guard adds depth to the team and increases their chances for a championship title run. With the Clippers' floor being a first-round exit in the playoffs, the franchise's ceiling could be a Western Conference Finals.

