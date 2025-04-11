"He GOATed it" - Carmelo Anthony amused over Michael Jordan dancing to Kendrick Lamar's 'Not Like Us" video going viral

Former NBA star Carmelo Anthony saw the viral video of Michael Jordan jamming to Kendrick Lamar's hit diss track, "Not Like Us," inside a club. The video was posted on social media and went viral after it was revealed that the DJ at the club didn't take any requests. However, things changed when the former Chicago Bulls superstar asked the song to be played.

Ad

On the recent episode of Melo's "7PM in Brooklyn," the crew watched Jordan dancing to the rap song. The former New York Knicks star, The Kid Mero, Monica McNutt and guest Michael Strahan were glued to the screen watching MJ.

This led Anthony to ask an important question regarding the song's status after Jordan was seen rocking with it.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Is 'Not Like Us' officially the GOAT diss song after the GOAT himself requested it to be played in the club?" Melo asked.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The crew turned to Strahan, the former NFL champion, awaiting an answer to the question. The former defensive end for the New York Giants reasoned that if Jordan requested the song to be played, it could mean it was a GOAT diss track.

Simply put, Jordan's blessing improved the status of the song.

"He GOATed it," Carmelo Anthony said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

MJ isn't the only player of that caliber to be seen jamming to the song. When it first came out, LA Lakers star LeBron James was also vibing to it. He even attended Lamar's "The Pop Out: Ken & Friends," held at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California.

Lamar wrote the song while he and Canadian rapper Drake were still at odds. With the help of producers Mustard, Sounwave, and Sean Momberger, they made an instant classic. On YouTube, the audio version has amassed 231 million views, while the music video has 317 million views.

Ad

The song has been streamed 1.3 billion times on Spotify since its release on May 4, 2024.

Carmelo Anthony reflected on his making it to the Hall of Fame

Carmelo Anthony is one of the players who will be inducted into the class of 2025 in Springfield, Massachusetts. On the latest episode of his podcast, he was congratulated by his co-hosts, McNutt and The Kid Mero.

Ad

Anthony said he was grateful that he still has enough awards to be inducted into the Hall of Fame despite not winning a title. According to him, not having a championship and being immortalized speaks volumes about the career he's had.

"It's a testament to the body of work that was put into the game of basketball."

Expand Tweet

Although he didn't win a title, Carmelo Anthony was still one of the top talents in the sport. He was a 10-time All-Star, a six-time All-NBA, a three-time Olympic Gold medalist, and part of the league's 75th anniversary team.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Reign Amurao Reign Amurao specializes in basketball at Sportskeeda, bringing 3 years of experience to his role and a Bachelor's Degree in Communication.



A fervent supporter of the Phoenix Suns, Reign was hooked to their electrifying "Seven-Seconds-Or-Less" offense, which epitomizes high-paced and high-intensity basketball. For Reign, Steve Nash is the ultimate floor general, and he believes Boris Diaw could've been the next Magic Johnson if he had a bit more discipline.



From Reign's perspective, Anthony Edwards is a 90s player stuck in modern times, and Gregg Popovich is an ultimate winner with unparalleled success and leadership in the sport.



Reign's expertise lies in NBA history, particularly the significant moments and trends of the 2000s and 2010s. He prioritizes in-depth research using only credible sources to maintain accuracy in his articles, and avoids misleading topics.



Beyond basketball, Reign enjoys gaming with friends and watches comedy shows and films. Know More