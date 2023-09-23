“He got that b**ch lit”: Pat Beverley claims ‘outspoken’ Deion Sanders has motivated him to become a coach 

Pat Beverley may be 'Coach Beverley' once his NBA career comes to a close. After seeing the success of Deion Sanders, as a collegiate American football coach, Pat Beverley has been inspired to pursue coaching himself. As an outspoken floor general and locker room leader, Beverley feels as though he has exactly what it takes to follow in Sanders' footsteps.

Amid a 3-0 start to the season for the Colorado Buffaloes, Deion Sanders has continued to field widespread praise for the way he's transformed the NCAA program. After a thrilling come-from-behind win against inter-state rivals last weekend, Sanders and his team are eager to keep the momentum rolling in week four.

So far, a number of NBA stars have continued to keep an eye on, and praise, Sanders for his team's performances, including Pat Beverley. During a recent episode of his Pat Bev podcast with Rone for Barstool Sports, the NBA veteran spoke about the situation, and how it inspired him.

"He got that b***h lit!," he said. "I seen Master P, I ain't seen Master P since he was on the tank. I don't think you guys really understand what just happened, he's really just opened the door for people who have big voices. It's okay for them to coach a team.

"Organizations are afraid of that, they don't want a lot of attention to come to the team," he added. "He just opened the door potentially just probably opened the door for me coaching down the line. 'Okay maybe we took a chance on Deion, we could take a chance on Pat.'"

Pat Beverley and other NBA stars praise Deion Sanders on Twitter

Over the past few weeks, Pat Beverley and a number of other NBA stars have praised Deion Sanders on Twitter for his performances. In addition to Beverley speaking about Sanders' and his team's success on his podcast, he also took to Twitter to voice his support for 'Coach Prime'

The Tweet continued a trend over the past month of NBA stars both praising and congratulating Sanders on Twitter. Earlier in the month, Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young, and longtime All-Star Paul George both took to Twitter to praise Sanders and his son, star quarterback, Shedeur.

In addition, other NBA standouts such as DeMar DeRozan, De'Aaron Fox, and Fred VanVleet also joined in, heaping the praise on Sanders as well.

As fans anxiously await the start of the NBA season, it's clear that their favorite stars are keeping a close eye on Deion Sanders.