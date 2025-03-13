  • home icon
  "He got four white b***es with big booties": Jess Hilarious shares unfiltered observation after visiting Shaquille O'Neal's Atlanta mansion

"He got four white b***es with big booties": Jess Hilarious shares unfiltered observation after visiting Shaquille O'Neal's Atlanta mansion

By Reign Amurao
Modified Mar 13, 2025 00:44 GMT
Jess Hilarious reveals what she saw inside the house of Shaquille O
Jess Hilarious reveals what she saw inside the house of Shaquille O'Neal

Comedian Jess Hilarious recently visited Shaquille O'Neal's house, and she was stunned by what she saw. Jess talked about the experience of being inside the home of the TNT analyst in Atlanta on Wednesday's episode of her show the "Breakfast Club," along with co-hosts Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy.

According to her, the former LA Lakers star is living like R&B star Ne-Yo. Aside from his hit songs, the singer-songwriter has recently gone viral after he revealed that he has a polyamorous life with four wives. Jess likened the NBA legend to Ne-Yo after what she saw inside the house.

"I'm at Shaq house yesterday, right?" Jess began. "Yo, this man is living like Ne-Yo. He got four white b*****s with big booties. One is in the kitchen cleaning, other one is in the basement.
Her co-hosts made fun of her by asking her what else she noticed in Shaq's house that led her to remark about who was inside.

"I don't know if I'mma go back or not... When I seen -- two of them was bad, the other, they were getting there. But I couldn't believe four white women... Two of them was like, beautiful, bad. I'm like, 'Okay, alright Shaq. I see what you doing.' Then I see the other two come out the back, I was like, 'Alright, they getting there'."
"Two of the girls I saw inside the house were cleaning," Jess went on. O'Neal's feet were being massaged by one of them. "She was serious," the comic continued. She said Shaq forbade her from recording inside his house when questioned if she had any video proof of it.

Shaquille O'Neal and stepson My comment on Jess Hilarious' claims

Shaquille O'Neal caught wind of Jess Hilarious' claims about what's going on inside his house. This led the four-time champion to leave a two-word comment on the Instagram post.

"Dam jess," O'Neal said.
O&#039;Neal commented on Jess Hilarious&#039; revelation.
O'Neal commented on Jess Hilarious' revelation.

Shaq's stepson Myles also left a comment with laughing emojis.

Myles O&#039;Neal enjoyed what Jess said about his dad&#039;s house
Myles O'Neal enjoyed what Jess said about his dad's house

Shaq was previously married to Shaunie Henderson. The two filed for divorce in 2009 and was finalized in 2011. He has four children with her. Myles is Henderson's son from a previous relationship.

Edited by Brad Taningco
