Shaquille O'Neal roasts NBA TNT reporter after teasing him for being MVP in the Filipino league

When it comes to roasting people, NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal is one of the best. O'Neal usually doesn't hold back if his jokes are funny and go full throttle in roasting others. For this instance, TNT's Chris Haynes was Shaq's most recent victim after he shared something about his personal life.

Haynes has been with TNT since the summer of 2022 and has been a treat to fans and even his co-workers. He's had the pleasure to work with former NBA stars like O'Neal and Charles Barkley. As time passed by, they grew more comfortable and are now openly making fun of each other.

Haynes gave an update about the pre-game events for the Play-In game between the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings. During his time on air, he shared that he's the MVP of a Filipino league he joined. Barkley made fun of the reporter about being the best player in a Filipino league by asking how many players from the Philippines have been drafted in the NBA.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The reporter laughed it off and the focus went back to the crew in the studio. Immediately, O'Neal made fun of Haynes for being in a Filipino league and told his co-hosts what his Filipino name is.

"I know his Filipino name too," Shaq said as he prepared for the punchline. "Manny Black-uiao."

Expand Tweet

O'Neal referenced legendary Filipino boxer Manny Pacquiao's name as Haynes' moniker in the league he plays in. Interestingly, the famed boxer had a short stint as a professional basketball player in the Philippine Basketball Association.

Also read: Shaquille O'Neal fires back at Kendrick Perkins for doubting his Knicks playoffs assessment

Shaquille O'Neal's take on the Warriors' Play-In game against the Kings

The intensity for the postseason has started as the Play-In games take place tonight. Golden State Warriors face Sacramento Kings in a battle for the eighth spot. Steph Curry's anticipated to lead, but Shaquille O'Neal isn't convinced.

In a recent episode of O'Neal's "The Big Podcast with Shaq," the former LA Lakers star shared that Klay Thompson would be the player who will lead the Warriors.

"But it’s not him (Curry), Klay Thompson. For a guy like that, all it needs is two games…" Shaq said. "All it takes is one of those games where his elbow is tucked in, and he’s feeling it, and everybody’s counting them out."

O'Neal talked about it at the 40:20 mark.

With a healthy core, the Warriors could prove the doubters wrong. Additionally, Thompson is still an effective scorer who could go on a lengthy hot-shooting streak. He could be the X-factor that Golden State needs tonight against the Kings.

Also read: Former NBA champion calls out Shaquille O'Neal & Charles Barkley for sleeping on Knicks as NBA Finals contender

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback