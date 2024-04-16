Shaquille O'Neal fires back at Kendrick Perkins for doubting his Knicks playoffs assessment

NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal wasn't happy with what former center Kendrick Perkins said about the former LA Lakers star's take on the New York Knicks. The Knicks finished the season as the second seed in the East, which means they'll play whichever team wins in the Play-In Tournament.

But even with their finish, O'Neal doesn't think they have what it takes to make a deep playoff run, predicting that the Orlando Magic will sweep them in the playoffs. NBA legend Charles Barkley also thinks the Indiana Pacers are better than the Knicks. Interestingly, both teams that the TNT hosts named are not the ones who will play New York in the first round.

Nonetheless, Perkins called out both O'Neal and Barkley for their doubt in the Knicks.

"It’s obviously (that) they don’t watch basketball. I’m serious, they can’t watch basketball on a consistent basis. The only time they actually probably watch the Knicks are when they’re covering the Knicks on their game nights," Perkins said.

Perkins' comments went viral, reaching four-time champion O'Neal, who didn't hold back on X (formerly Twitter), as he called out the former Boston Celtics center.

"Can a non hall of famer speak on two hall of famers just asking," O'Neal asked on social media.

Shaquille O'Neal is skeptical about Boston Celtics' title chances

Shaquille O'Neal doesn't hold back when sharing his takes on certain things. That includes his thoughts on how the Boston Celtics would perform in this year's playoffs. While the Celtics have been dominant since the start of the season, Shaq doubts their chances of winning it all.

"Overrated? Boston. I was going to say Clippers, but Tye Lue’s my boy. I don’t want to sound like I’m disrespecting. They can win. But Boston…you got to show me," O'Neal said. [43:00]

The Celtics might just have to prove to O'Neal that they are a legit title contender this season. They have a different group surrounding their All-Stars this season and it looked like it has worked out well. But the true test lies in the postseason and Shaq doesn't want to be disappointed when he watches them.

