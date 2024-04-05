Shaquille O'Neal seemingly backs Gilbert Arenas’ ‘Jokic is worst MVP’ claim

Shaquille O'Neal has one of the greatest resumes in NBA history. With four NBA titles, three Finals MVPs and two scoring titles, ending his career with just one league MVP seems a bit absurd. Shaq recently reposted a video of Gilbert Arenas saying that O'Neal should have won more than one MVP in his career.

Recently, Gilbert Arenas controversally claimed that Nikola Jokic was the worst MVP in the last 40 years. He also claimed that, despite what the odds say, Jokic should not win the MVP this season because it will set a bad precedent.

Shaquille O'Neal reposted a video of Arenas responding to Mike Greenberg, who slammed the former Washington Wizards player for Nikola Jokic’s MVP take.

Shaquille O'Neal's IG Status

Arenas also claimed that he didn’t have any problem with whatever standard the MVP voters have set to vote for the award. However, he also added that, with the standards that have been applied right now, they robbed Shaq, LeBron James and Michael Jordan of the MVP awards.

"We can say whatever we want, but when Kobe's team was 10th, they didn't give it to him. Just like they didn't give it to every other player who had a great season, but didn't have a great team success...Y'all fuc**** it up, not me," remarked Arenas on on his podcast.

"When Jordan should have won seven of those motherfu*****. LeBron should have had bunch, Shaq should have had bunch...because of people like Mike Greenberg are voting, and you guys are changing the narrative on how you guys want," Arenas added.

Arenas previously stated that the MVP award usually goes to either the most outstanding player on the most successful team in the NBA. He also stated that, formerly, if the player didn't get awarded based on best team performance, it was given to an individual who'd, at least, had a historical season.

According to Arenas, Jokic hasn’t had a historic season on either of the occasions that he has won the award.

“Jokic is probably, statistically, when it comes to overall game, the worst MVP winner…in the last 40 years,” Arenas remarked.

“When you are talking about MVP, the people who won the MVP, their team was first and second place,” Arenas added.

Given how Shaquille O'Neal has previously said that he should have won MVP in the 2000-01 season, it makes sense that he supported Arenas' take. Moreover, the Lakers' legend being robbed of the MVP award that season still has a wide range of supporters in the league.

Shaquille O'Neal chooses Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as MVP over Nikola Jokic

Statistically, this season, Nikola Jokic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Luka Doncic, all have a legitimate chance of winning the MVP award. There is no unanimous agreement on one player who should win the Michael Jordan Award this season.

Doncic is averaging 33.8 PPG this season. Jokic is, once again, having a season with almost triple-double, and SGA is averaging over 30 points a game while also being the steals leader in the league.

First Jokic and now Shai Gilgeous-Alexander are gaining support for the award this season. After Stephen A. Smith claimed that he would choose SGA over Jokic, it is Shaquille O'Neal, who has joined the NBA analyst.

"The MVP is SGA. Period. I saw something today. He is one of the few guys to have 50, 30-point games in a season. He’s the baddest player in the game, and their team is 49-21,” Shaquille O'Neal said.

Shaq isn't completely off the mark with his MVP prediction. This season, SGA has averaged 30.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, 6.3 assists. He is also leading the league in steals (2.1) per game. Moreover, the OKC Thunder also holds the second-best record in the Western Conference.